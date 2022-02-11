Hackaday Podcast 155: Dual Integrating Spheres, More Magnetic Switches, PlottyBot, Red Hair In Your Wafers

This week Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi take a close look at two pairs of projects that demonstrate the wildly different approaches that hackers can take while still arriving at the same conclusion. We’ll also examine the brilliant mechanism that the James Webb Space Telescope uses to adjust its mirrors, and marvel over a particularly well-developed bot that can do your handwriting for you. The finer points of living off home-grown algae will be discussed, and by the end of the show, you’ll learn the one weird trick to stopping chip fabs in their tracks.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 155 Show Notes:

What’s that Sound?

This week’s sound was the CRY2001 voice scrambler. Congratulations to [Stella’s Dad]!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Tom’s Olde Algae Reactor:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: