It’s hot! Hotter than it used to be, and too hot for things to remain nice in the future. The sun keeps beating down, and as our greenhouse gas emissions continue to blanket the earth, more of that heat is trapped, leading to the steady uptick in global average temperatures. Reducing these emissions can help, but there’s other possibilities too. A team of researchers with a new very white paint think it might be of some use in solving the problem.
The new “whitest white” paint comes to us from Purdue University in the US. It’s capable of reflecting 98% of sunlight reaching its surface, a big step up over the typical 80-90% of conventional white paints. Additionally, it doesn’t absorb UV light, and can also radiate out heat in infrared wavelengths that pass out of the atmosphere. This allows the paint to cool surfaces below ambient temperature. The paint achieves these feats by using barium sulphate as a pigment, which doesn’t absorb UV like conventional titanium dioxide white pigments do. The paint also uses a lot of pigment – 60%, versus 20-40% in a more typical paint. This is similar to techniques used in producing Vantablack, the blackest black acrylic paints.
The hope is that by painting roofs and walls of buildings with white paint, more sunlight will be reflected back out into space, and buildings will be naturally cooler with less reliance on air conditioning, helping to reduce emissions. This could go a long way to solving the heat island effect in many major cities. Municipalities around the world have already begun adopting the technique, from California, to New York and Ahmedabad. It’s an easy thing to do, with few drawbacks, so we expect to see the practice grow more popular in coming years. While it won’t solve the climate crisis on its own, the world could surely use every bit of help it can get.
17 thoughts on “New Whitest Paint Might Help Fight Climate Change”
I had worked here we had an ice freezer; the white steel remained relatively cool in the sun, however that
‘hammered aluminum door’ easily burned my hand. Probably designed by the power company.
Yeah, for about three hours until it gets dust all over it.
Point being, the difference between this new paint and simple old fashioned white wash diminishes as it gets dirty.
Unless there’s a dust storm that covers it all, it’ll still reflect more than the traditional TiO2 paint.
By a marginal amount, but as the dirt on the surface increases and chemical changes (UV damage) accumulate, they start to resemble one another more and more.
This is good, but roves do get dirty, especially if birds are involved. So unless this is mixed in with some sunflower seeds and fed to the respective birds, it’ll degrade with time.
Not wishing to be too much of a naysayer. The muck issue was reported last time I read something about extra white paint. Can’t find link.
It is a good solution as any degree of additional white has to be a good thing for reflecting heat.
roofs…
Bill Clinton has been espousing white roofs for quite a while now, and while you can argue the exact efficacy of such a change it’s impractical to suggest that white roofs would not lower your energy costs. It just doesn’t happen because society does not find it fashionable, and that’s the first problem you have to overcome before you delve into how to keep the roof clean.
Is Anish Kapoor allowed to use this one?
no, but he will anyway, and he’ll be a total dick about it.
And here in Europe we call it RAL9016, or well, that the color code I use on the walls inside.
Point is we should use it everywhere outside. It will be a bright world.
Do it.
Turn the universe into a copy of Mirrors Edge.
Looks like RAL9016 is a equal mix by weight of TiO2 and BaSO4 ?
On earth day wondering what spreading barium sulfate allover roofs and walls will do to the world. Knowing it started right across the Wabash river makes it come home. We have a intentionally mispronounced phrase here in town “you’re-duna perversity”. Could this be? Will they paint all that requisite red brick white?
doesn’t radiate away excess heat better because it is white. In fact the opposite is true. It radiates less effectively in the far infra red. What it does do is reflect incident radiation better. That is the cooling effect.
Hidden in the effusive ignorance of that Guardian article (can’t fault them too much — they’re just parroting the dumbed-down-for-public release from Purdue’s PR droids) is the key point: It’s NOT that this stuff reflects more than big-box-store paint — it’s only really absorbing 10% less power, after all.
The key point here is that barium sulfate is highly absorbing (and thus, by reciprocity, highly *emissive*) around 10 microns wavelength — the peak of radiation from objects around 40 C. Most of the other current pigments for white paint remain reflective around there.
So this stuff radiates away a few hundred watts per square meter at thermal wavelengths, while absorbing somewhat less from the sun *at the same time*. It’s a neat trick. More information is available in any number of textbooks, including the 1978 Infrared Handbook that’s on my 3-foot bookshelf (You know: 3 feet of your most important books, three feet from your desk… from Dr. Eliot) .
It’s an even neater trick to turn this into something newsworthy, since it’s been known for decades. But I guess even Purdue’s technology licensing office is just as hungry as the rest of them.
Disbelievers will immediately jump in and say “That’s impossible! The sun is much hotter than the sky! There’s no way you can radiate more thermal power from a surface than you receive in sunlight!”
But it’s true, because the sun is tiny: You’re receiving power from a hot object that is just 7e-5 steradians in size, but radiating away to a cold sky that’s effectively 4-5 steradians big: >50 thousand times larger.
