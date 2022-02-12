My son was into “Secret Coders“, a graphic novel series wherein a pair of kids discover and thwart a plot to take over the world by learning to program in the LOGO computer language. When I told him that these “turtle bots” were originally actually real physical things, he wanted one. So we built one out of some nice geared DC motors I had lying around.
A turtle bot has essentially three jobs: move forward in a straight line a controlled distance, turn a given number of degrees, and raise and lower a pen. If you’re already screaming “use stepper motors!” at your screen, well, you’re probably right. But I had these nice Faulhaber/Micromo geared motors with encoders that were just collecting dust in the closet, so I used ’em. And because of that, the robot stumbles on two of its three goals in life — the servo pen lifter works just fine.
Perfectly matched DC motors don’t exist. Of course I knew this, because I’ve built bots with DC motors before. But they’ve all had complex control mechanisms and/or feedback that made it moot. Not here. This bot needs to drive perfectly straight without any lines to guide it or more interesting navigation algorithms.
We spent a good half hour driving it around in not-quite-but-almost squares, tweaking each side’s PWMs, running the motors backwards for short bursts to brake the wheels, and generally trying to map degrees of rotation to milliseconds of motor drive. And you know what, my son enjoyed it. The concepts were simple enough for a second grader, and guessing the right PWM values was like a game. When we finally got it good enough, there was a small celebration.
Of course I know that what it really needs is encoder feedback. I installed those encoder gearmotors on purpose after all. But dealing with quadrature and probably a PID loop to control and sync the two sides is not for my son, at least not for another couple years. (They do learn closed-loop control theory in fourth grade these days, right?) I’ll have to do that all offline some night while he’s sleeping.
But I hope he’ll remember the lessons learned from stabbing at it the naive way. Abstractions are great, but no two motors are ever perfectly alike. You’d think you could just calibrate it out, but the motors differ in driven and coasting behavior, so you’ve got a lot more calibrating to do than you think at first. The real world is tough, and although it’s important to have theory and ideas and abstractions to guide you, you’re going to have to tweak to make it work when the wheels hit the floor. But also that it’s fun to do so, and super rewarding when it finally draws a wonky square.
2 thoughts on “The Real World Strikes Back”
Nice, looks great.
BTW, if anyone can help me with this, it would be much appreciated. I bought a couple of Valient Roamers (the plain grey ones rather than the translucent turtle versions) with the idea of linking them to an ESP and getting it to draw pictures for me, however I am really stumped at being able to talk to them. It looks like there was a box which went between the BBC micro and the roamer which translated the rs234 from the Miro to whatever the roamer speaks.
I have photos which I took of the circuits inside, but there’s basically nothing on the net about the roamer versions, and I have hit a dead end. I can look at wiring to the keypad input and emulating someone pressing the buttons on the top, but really I want to be able to pass it some code and have it follow that.
Does anyone have any experience with these things that can give me some advice on where to start, or to a group that is interested in this kind of thing? Happy to provide photos and pin tests but otherwise I have pretty much declared defeat at this point
archive.og / wayback machine has the websites backed up. Manual and other information is there.
