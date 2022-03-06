Here’s an interesting and detailed teardown and repair of a Keithley 2001 7.5 Digit multimeter that is positively dripping with detail. It’s also not every day that we get to see someone using x-ray imaging to evaluate the extent of PCB damage caused by failed electrolytic capacitors.
Sadly, this particular model is especially subject to that exact vintage electronics issue: electrolytic capacitor failure and leakage. These failures can lead to destroyed traces, and this particular unit had a number of them (in addition to a few destroyed diodes, just for good measure.) That’s where the x-ray machine comes in handy, because some of the damage is hidden inside the multi-layer PCBs.
[Shahriar], perhaps best known as [The Signal Path], narrates the entire process of fixing up the high-quality benchtop multimeter in a video, embedded below (or you can skip directly to the x-ray machine being broken out.) [Shahriar] was able to repair the device, thanks in part to it being in relatively good shape, and having the right tools available. Older electronics are not always so cooperative; the older a device is, the more likely one is to run into physical and logical standards that no longer exist.
4 thoughts on “Vintage MMU Repair? It’s Easier With X-Rays”
Wish there was more shown of the repairs the x-ray identified, but otherwise a really well presented and informative overview of the repair, which it is always nice to see.
Shouldn’t the “MMU” in title be “DMM”? Or is it an acronym I don’t know yet?
I think you’re right. MMU is “memory management unit” which you find in PCs. I can’t imagine why a DMM would need one.
But how long did he take to repair the xray machine?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)