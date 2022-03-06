[Ted Yapo] shared a method of easily and conveniently soldering to aluminum, which depends on a little prep work to end up only slightly more complex than soldering to copper. A typical way to make a reliable electrical connection to aluminum is to use a screw and a wire, but [Ted] shows that it can also be done with the help of an abrasive and mineral oil.
Aluminum doesn’t solder well, and that’s because of the oxide layer that rapidly forms on the surface. [Ted]’s solution is to scour the aluminum with some mineral oil. The goal is to scrape away the oxide layer on the aluminum’s surface, while the mineral oil’s coating action prevents a new oxide layer from immediately re-forming.
After this prep, [Ted] uses a hot soldering iron and a blob of solder, heating it until it sticks. A fair bit of heat is usually needed, because aluminum is a great heat conductor and tends to be lot thicker than a typical copper ground plane. But once the aluminum is successfully tinned, just about anything can be soldered to it in a familiar way.
[Ted] does caution that mineral oil can ignite around 260 °C (500 °F), so a plan should be in place when using this method, just in case the small amount of oil catches fire.
This looks like a simple technique worth remembering, and it seems easier than soldering by chemically depositing copper onto aluminum.
5 thoughts on “How To Solder To Aluminum, Easily”
thanks – that’s going in my bag of tricks, who knows when that may come in handy.
Cool Don, BTW, any thoughts on titanium oxide pealing? Write something?
Wonder how well such a thing can be done to a AL heatsink extrusion/cast, those thing have huge surface area to dump heat, but if you’re 3dprinting a case while pushing that the big cooling fin out the back you really should make sure its grounded (at least usually).
if it has a large flat surface, then just lay in on a hot plate, to keep the whole part hot while you scratch the oxide away.
White mineral oil can boil between 218-643°C so your results can vary. Some fraction of the oil will vaporize, so don’t breath it in – lung damage is guaranteed with enough exposure (fire breather’s pneumonia).
Other than that, why not put the aluminum plate in a frying pan, cover it in oil and heat up the whole thing on a hotplate to the point it melts the tin? 220°C is enough for SAC305 which is well below the 260°C auto-ignition temperature and probably below the boiling point of the mineral oil you have.
