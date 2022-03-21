Web Serial Terminal Means It’s Always Hacking Time

Arguably one of the most important pieces of software to have in your hardware hacking arsenal is a nice serial terminal emulator. There’s plenty of choice out there, from classic command line tools to flashier graphical options, which ultimately all do the same thing in the end: let you easily communicate with gadgets using UART. But now you’ve got a new choice — instead of installing a serial terminal emulator, you can simply point your browser to the aptly-named serialterminal.com.
Well, maybe. As of this writing it only works on Chrome/Chromium (and by extension, Microsoft Edge), so Firefox fans will be left out in the cold unless Mozilla changes their stance on the whole Web Serial API concept. But assuming you are running the appropriate browser, you’ll be able to connect with your serial gadgets with a simple interface that should be familiar to anyone who’s worked with more traditional terminal software. In a quick test here at the Hackaday Command Center, we were able to bring up the Bus Pirate UI with no problems using Chrome on Linux.
The project comes our way from [Mike Molinari] of Autodrop3D who, unsurprisingly, often finds himself in a position where he needs to talk to 3D printer control boards over USB-to-serial. Since he’s using a Chromebook as his primary device these days, he thought a fast serial terminal emulator that he could use without leaving the browser would make his life a lot easier. With less than 150 lines of code between the HTML, CSS and JavaScript, he was in business. Add in a shiny new domain name, and now we’ve all got a handy tool for hacking on the go.
This isn’t the first hacker-friendly application of the Web Serial API that’s come our way. Last year we featured a web oscilloscope that worked in conjunction with the Logic Green LGT8F328P microcontroller, and more recently the Gabuino platform that provides an STM32 compiler and debugging environment in your browser.
8 thoughts on “Web Serial Terminal Means It’s Always Hacking Time”
Scary.
Someday I’ll awake in a browser.
Sorry, but: HELL NO!
If I need to connect to a device via a serial port then it better be nowhere near the internet.
That’s a strange limitation. Why wouldn’t you use a serial terminal just because you have to download it from the Internet?
For a decade now my preferred windows serial terminal has to be downloaded (PuTTY)
Any terminal for Linux is downloaded from the Internet, either as a package or because it is built in and the OS was downloaded.
Personally I already downloaded the single html file and have it stashed away on my fileserver to give it a try.
Being a single self-contained html file has all the advantages of a portable executable, with the bonus that it isn’t an executable so is even more portable.
It’s more a case of, if that site can access a serial port on your machine and manipulate something connected to it, so can any other website you load up in your browser. WebUSB and WebSerial set a dangerous precedent there.
As for whether such tools ship with particular OSes… well, Ubuntu I think ships `busybox` in its stock image, including its `microcom` applet. So maybe you don’t need to download such a program on Linux. OpenBSD ships `cu`. Not sure about MacOS X.
Windows used to ship with Terminal in Windows 3.1, and Windows 95 used to ship with HyperTerminal., not sure about today, been a long time since I used that OS.
This made my day. Love to see that it was working to talk with the Bus Pirate in the testing fr the article.
If any one is good with WebRTC it would be fun to make it possible to make a “Share Terminal” link so that you could share a terminal with a friend from across the internet.
It would be interesting if they added support for common USB-serial adapters (CH340G, FTDI) over webusb. That would fix the browser compatibility issue for some people.
Mozilla’s stance on literally every generic device API drives me up the wall. By the same rationale of “there are potential abuse cases so nobody gets to have it” they should be removing all features from Firefox including internet access.
