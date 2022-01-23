Web-Centric Gabuino Has Compiler, Will Travel

Arguably the biggest advantage of the Arduino platform is its ease of use, especially when compared to what microcontroller development looked like before the introduction of the open source board and its associated software development environment. All you need to do is download the IDE for your platform, plug in your Arduino, and you can have code running on the hardware with just a few clicks.
But can it get even easier? [Gabriel Valky] certainly thinks so, which is why he’s developed the cloud-based Gabuino platform. As of right now it only supports the DS213 pocket oscilloscope and LA104 logic analyzer, but he says the code is lightweight enough that it should work with any STM32 board that has the appropriate bootloader. Using Gabuino requires no software to be installed on the computer, just plug in the board, and you’re already half way there.
The trick is that the code editor and compiler have been moved into the cloud, and are accessed through the host computer’s web browser. The web interface also integrates an impressive “Console”, which [Gabriel] likens to the Serial Monitor and Plotter functions of the Arduino IDE, but is actually far more capable. The Gabuino Console is not only bi-directional, but through the use of libraries such as Three.js and WebGL, it’s able to render video output from code running on the microcontroller.
[Gabriel] takes us through some of the capabilities of Gabuino in the video below, and we have to say, it looks pretty impressive. We especially liked the built-in debugging capabilities that let you set breakpoints and examine variables. This plug-and-play approach certainly holds promise for students or beginners, though we think the hardware compatibility will need some work before the project really takes off.
Incidentally, this isn’t the first time [Gabriel] has written some code for the LA104. Last year we covered his very impressive custom firmware for the ~$100 USD gadget, which should sweeten the deal considerably if you end up getting one to experiment with Gabuino on.
2 thoughts on “Web-Centric Gabuino Has Compiler, Will Travel”
It’s impressive and also at the same time disappointing.
It needs some “standard” hardware before it will be much wanted. Paying $150 – $300 for a development board in the form of a scope or analyzer is not a good starting point. Sure they’re good units but your not going to spend that money without trying something cheap first.
The name is horrible. It hasn’t got anything to do with *uino. If anything it may be a legal liability – if this project starts hitting the bottom line of Arduino then look out for the head hunting lawyers.
And as side note. We had PIC before anything *duino. We had mostly been using the PIC16C57 and PIC16C84 which were one time programmable. Most IDE’s were ASM based. You needed a hardware programmer, often one you made yourself that run on a PC parallel port.
There was also something called the BASIC Stamp that was easy to use but BASIC really was only a beginners language. I think it had a bootloader, not sure, never used it.
Things became a lot easier when they had re-programmable flash chips like PIC16F84 but still it had a dedicated programmer instead of a bootloader. The PIC’s didn’t have a lot of resources like the ATmegs’a, no hardware protocols, timers, analogue etc.
There was one PIC IDE / Emulator that showed everything that was happening in a chip from the code. It would still be a very useful educational tool for learning simple PISC like ASM and Harvard Architecture.
PISC – Peculiar Instruction Set Computing
I meant –
RISC – Reduced Instruction Set Computing
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)