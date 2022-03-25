Hackaday Podcast 161: Laser Lithography, Centurion Hard Drive, And Mad BGA Soldering

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney for an audio tour of the week’s top stories and best hacks. We’ll look at squeezing the most out of a coin cell, taking the first steps towards DIY MEMS fabrication, and seeing if there’s any chance that an 80’s-vintage minicomputer might ride again. How small is too small when it comes to chip packages? We’ll find out, and discover the new spectator sport of microsoldering while we’re at it. Find out what’s involved in getting a real dead-tree book published, and watch a hacker take revenge on a proprietary memory format — and a continuous glucose monitor, too.
Episode 161 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- Almost 37 years after its launch, someone found an Easter egg in Windows 1.0
- Satellite Snoopers Pick Up Surprising TV Broadcast
- Welcome To The Future, Where Your Microwave Thinks It’s A Steam Oven
What’s that Sound?
- Congratulations Phil, among 95 others, who recognized the theme music to The IT Crowd. (And thanks to a number of respondents, I have 0118-999 stuck in my head.)
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Old Printer Becomes Direct Laser Lithography Machine
- Minicomputer Restoration Hanging In The Balance
- Hacker Challenges MemoryStick To A Fight And Wins
- Careful Cuts Lets Logger Last A Year On A Coin Cell
- Heroic Efforts Give Smallest ARM MCU A Breakout, Open Debugger
- Tom’s “Hack Chat Recap” Series: The Open Source ASICs Hack Chat Redefines Possible
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The New-Phone Blues: A Reminder That Hackers Shouldn’t Settle
- And we talked about Owning A ShortWave Radio Is Once Again A Subversive Activity, but the show went so far over time, that I cut it. It’s a cool hack-your-own radio thing, though, so you should go read it. We could post up that discussion as a bonus episode? Let us know in the comments.
