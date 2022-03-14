Coin cells are great for backup power for things like real-time clocks, or even for powering incredibly small mechanical devices like watches. But for something like a data logger, running on a standard microcontroller, most people would reach for a lithium cell of some sort. Not so with this build, though, which squeezes every joule of energy from a coin cell in order to run a data logger for a full year.
Most of the design and engineering required to improve the efficiency of the data logger involve standard practices for low-power devices such as shutting off unnecessary components and putting the device to sleep when not actively running, but this build goes far beyond that. The Vcc pin on the RTC was clipped which disables some of its internal logic but still keeps its basic functionality intact.
All of the voltage regulators were removed or disabled in favor of custom circuitry that doesn’t waste as much energy. The status and power LEDs were removed where possible, and the entire data logger is equipped with custom energy-efficient code as well.
If you’re starting a low-power project, even one that isn’t a datalogger, it’s worth checking out this build to see just how far you can go if you’re willing to hack at a PCB with cutting tools and a soldering iron. As to why this data logger needed such a low power requirement, it turns out it’s part of a kit being used in classrooms and using a coin cell brought the price of the entire unit down tremendously. Even if you have lithium cells on hand, though, it’s still worthwhile to check out the low power modes of your microcontroller.
Thanks to [Adrian] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “Careful Cuts Lets Logger Last A Year On A Coin Cell”
The CR2032 cell mentioned in the project page is a lithium cell:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Button_cell#Type_designation
CR2032:
C= lithium
R = round (cylindrical)
20 = 20 mm diameter
32 = 3.2 mm thickness
thanks for that I thought I was losing my mind when the article kept comparing a coin cell to a “lithium cell”. While I have plenty of LR44 button cells around (L type = alkaline), you’d likely want two to push a microcontroller.
Jeelabs has an incredible series of articles about getting years of battery life out of an AVR chip. Even if you’re targeting a different architecture, some of the techniques are instructive.
hm, bit surprised: thought the least-power low-bitwidth market was dominated by the MSP430? Do they have a direct comparison somewhere?
Also: I suspect going for an MCU with an integrated RTC might help reduce standby currents (reduced number of core voltage regulators -> less quiescent current), but then again, the process you might want to use for a low-power MCU core that still needs to perform efficiently at a couple MHz when not in sleep might be different to what you’d use on a dedicated RTC die. Then again, I don’t think the Atmega 328p is a low-power MCU by modern standards… hm.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)