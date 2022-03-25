High Noon For Daylight Savings Time

The US Senate has approved the “Sunshine Protection Act”, a bill to make Daylight Saving time the default time and do away with the annual time changes. While I can get behind the latter half of this motion, redefining Daylight Saving time as Standard time is, in my opinion, nonsense.
It’s particularly funny timing, coming right around the Vernal Equinox, when the sun stands at its highest right at Noon Standard Time, to be debating calling this time “one PM” forevermore.
Right Idea, Wrong Time
Let’s do a quick overview of the good idea here — doing away with time changes. These are known to cause sleep disturbances and this leads not just to sleepy heads on Monday morning, but to an increased risk of heart attack and accidents in general. When researchers look into the data, it’s the “springing forward” that causes trouble. People who’ve slept one extra hour don’t seem to suffer as much as people who’ve lost one. Go figure.
So maybe it makes sense to stop changing times. If we’re going to settle on one standard time, do we pick Standard time or Daylight Saving time? Admittedly, this is a totally unfair way to pose the question, but there are a number of good reasons to prefer all-year Standard time. The biggest one is winter. Basically, it’s already tough enough to get up on a cold January morning when the sun is not due to rise for another hour or two. Add another hour of darkness on top, and you know why the two previous attempts to run all-year Daylight Saving were short-lived. And why the Swedes drink so much coffee.
There’s also the fundamental logic behind our measurement of time that’s stood for centuries, and is embedded in most of our cultural references to time. Ante Meridian and Post Meridian. High Noon, when the hour hand on the clock points straight up, represents the sun itself. But even before clocks, the sun’s halfway point along its daily journey marked the halfway point of the day. That’s not only why we eat lunch when we do, it’s the origin of man’s time-telling itself.
If we change the definition of noon permanently, we’ve decoupled time from the sun. How will we explain time to future children? I’ll accept Daylight Saving time when we start reprinting analog watches with 1 o’clock at the top and start referring to 12 AM as the one that’s just before the sun reaches its peak. As soon as “one noon” replaces “twelve noon”, I’ll get on board. Midnight, when the clock strikes one, just doesn’t send the same shiver down my spine. Sorry, Dracula.
If culture and physics point to Standard Time, why would you want Daylight Saving to be the new normal? When people think of Daylight Saving, they naturally think of those nice long summer days that stretch out into the night. My personal bet is that many folks are confounding summertime with Summer Time. Heck, even the name of the bill proposes to protect sunshine itself, rather than just move the hands of the clock around. These are not good reasons.
The Economics
The good reason behind the Daylight Saving time proposal — indeed, the original reason — is to save energy. And this probably made intuitive sense in the 1950s, when a significant amount of energy was spent on lighting. But nowadays, when non-sleeping people are running the air conditioning even if their lights are still off, it’s not so clear. For the longest time, there were no empirical economic studies of Daylight Saving, until 2008, when there were, and when the situation remained not entirely clear.
In 2007, the Energy Policy Act of 2005 came into effect, and America’s Daylight Saving time was extended by a couple weeks on one side, and a couple days on the other. And while it was a mild inconvenience for normal folks to remember the new dates, this sort of change in a system is an economist’s dream. In a field where running country-scale experiments is forbidden, these sort of external changes offer the next best opportunity to figure out how things work. Something changed in the system, what are the results?
The US Department of Energy (DOE) put out a report to Congress in 2008 (PDF) analyzing the national effect of the change. They note a savings at night that slightly outweighs an increase in energy demand in the mornings, in summer. They also note that there are increased savings in March compared to November. Their conclusion was that there was a 0.5% daily energy savings attributable to Daylight Saving. All in all, the new policy saved the US 0.03% of annual energy demand. Not exactly overwhelming, but not nothing.
Another empirical economic study of Daylight Saving time came out in 2008. This paper was based on household-level evidence from Indiana, which had the peculiarity that Daylight Saving was implemented on a per-county basis both before and after the 2007 national change. Some counties switched to DST, some switched from DST, and some didn’t switch at all. This let the researchers do a much more direct comparison of “treatment” and “control” groups across counties; they chose Indiana because it was the perfect natural experiment. Their fine-grained dataset also allowed them to break down the overall energy consumption into a few categories. They found a 1% daily increase in energy use. As you’d expect electricity for lighting dropped, but was more than compensated for by heating and cooling.
Both of these studies agree that Daylight Saving time actually increases energy consumption starting some time in the early fall. And while neither of these studies were aimed at answering the right question — if we extended DST through the winter, what would happen? — they both suggest that it would be the opposite of saving. Making Daylight Saving time permanent won’t save energy. And depending on which of the two studies you believe, getting rid of it entirely might.
What to Do?
So if you asked Aristotle, he’d side with me. Noon is when the sun is at its highest, and the planets orbit in perfect circles. (OK, scratch that.) If medicine points toward running only one time standard, then astronomy as well as linguistic, horological, and cultural tradition all point toward Standard time as the right choice. The economic effects are probably not all that significant one way or the other, and will probably depend on future relative efficiency gains in lighting versus air conditioning. (Good luck predicting that.) All I know is that Daylight Saving messes up my sundial right now.
But how am I going to sell undoing Daylight Saving time to people who think they’re literally “Saving Daylight” or “Protecting Sunshine”? To people who’ve heard that DST saves energy their whole life, whether it’s demonstrably true or not? To people who confuse longer days in the summer with lies about the funny numbers on a clock? Fool’s errand.
18 thoughts on “High Noon For Daylight Savings Time”
Don’t forget, there was an earlier change. In the late seventies or early eighties, the clocks changed earlier, the last Sunday of October as I recall. It impacted Halloween. I think the spring date changed a bit too, but it’s been some time.
The time changes have never bothered me. Actually it’s a good marker. A level of coziness in the fall, a brightness to mark the coming of spring.
You must not work in the energy industry where it is a headache. Accounting wise you have to account for every hour of imports and exports…. And twice a year we have ‘odd’ number of hours … 23 one day and 25 the fall change. Seems like we are always reworking some data or program that did something wrong, or received wrong from some other entity. Also we field time stamp alarms coming from substations. There is always a few clocks out there that don’t change time correctly causing maintenance time to fix. So for me…., can’t wait to be on a ‘single’ time standard!!!!
I do wish the government stuck with ‘standard time’ though. Let businesses make the decision to change their hours if they desire. We have ‘flex’ hours here (come in at 7,8,9), so the employee can make decision where he wants ‘extra’ time.
Either way, can’t wait for a fixed time.
Exactly this! If I want to have longer summer evenings I’ll just quit working at 4. The times that office hours were set in stone are long, long passed. Welcome to the new millennium
I believe this is an unusual spelling for booze.
“do we pick Standard time or Daylight Saving time”? I’m nervous about government picking the answer … out West in CA time of use energy costs are biased. Daylight savings cost me more $$!
*shrug*. Ending the time change is still better overall no matter which side of noon ends up being chosen. The advantages of one side or the other mainly stem from cultural inertia such as the notion of the “9 to 5” or core business hours.
And time zones are already sufficiently large and irregular to make the sun’s apparent position in the sky relative to what the clock says quite irrelevant to most people.
Time is a human convention so let’s celebrate this small opportunity to overcome our self-inflicted pain. And besides, it’s unclear whether this legislation has any chance of passing the House so it may all amount to nothing.
The Greenwich meridian crosses Spain and thus here we shall have GMT time. But as decided by the old dictator during WW2 we have GMT +1 (as Berlin) during standard time. Then in spring we apply DST, having noon at 2PM (14:00). You know, Spain is different…
The ramifications of this is also geographical, as in some places the flipping back and forth of time has a profound effect of how much Sunlight is visible at certain fixed times. I cannot speak for everyone, but when it is dark out I am certainly less energentic/ more sleepy than when the Sun is out and so the shift backward during Winter is very much welcomed. In the Spring the perceived extension of more Sunlight during one’s waking hours is also beneficial.
Lastly, given the World’s issues I have to ask why are we wasting time on this when there are far more pressing matters that deserve far more of our attention. It would seem that there are those that have too much time on their hands to focus on these relatively minor issues.
I’m glad to know that for you “These are known to cause sleep disturbances and this leads not just to sleepy heads on Monday morning, but to an increased risk of heart attack and accidents in general.” is not a big issue, but I’m sure all those dead or injured people would think otherwise.
I definitely agree with this part of your argument though: “I cannot speak for everyone”
Nice snarky reply… My point is/was is that there is not a one size fits all argument. As for increased risk of heart attack… one would need to review the stats to see what the probability is. If an increased risk of hearty attack was a decision maker then a lot of food, events, etc would also be excluded. Cherry picking a stat to suit one’s argument is not much a defence.
The US back in the 70s eliminated daylight savings time for a couple of years in the energy crisis then. People thought it was a great idea to do so. After a couple of years a majority of people hated it, and it was repealed. Parents didn’t like kids going to school when it was still dark out. So have we not learned anything from history? Guess not.
I keepo seeing that argument against DST, but haven’t seen any statistics. As far as I can tell, dark is dark. What difference does it make whether they go to school when it’s dark or they go home when it’s dark?
There are probably fewer drunks on dark roads in the morning than late in the afternoon, so the kiddies are probably safer going to school in the dark.
Can you explain further? Being on Daylight Saving Time year-round makes a nighttime start to the school day more likely, and the effect is stronger, the farther north you go. Even in Seattle, permanent DST will put sunrise near or after 9am for several months of the year.
Change the time school starts. Easy, effective and to the point. Why cause hurt globally when you can resolve the problem locally?
How about we split the difference and fall back 1/2 hour one last time, then leave it alone??
You’ve got my vote. The thing about this particular bill, as I read it, they’re leaving it up to individual states to decide which time standard they go with. Now, I’m all for states rights, and I’m *NEVER* the guy who thinks the federal government should do anything, but that, is, honestly, an AWFUL idea. Imagine living in one state and working in another, both in the same timezone, but each state chose a different standard…..
Save a thought for people in China. China runs one time zone, based on Beijing. All schools and government offices open at the official time. Even if you’re in the opposite side of the country, about 3-4h out.
The UK also had one or two years in the early 70s which were stuck on DST. The mornings were absolutely horrid and the evenings little better than if they’d been GMT.
Britain /invented/ this stuff dammit, which is why The Meridian runs through Greenwich rather than Florence. And even the timing of the Moon landings are in UTC to which GMT is closely aligned. So when I periodically hear one of our parliamentarians talk about using BST (the UK’s DST) year-round I invariably wonder if he remembers the late 60s and early 70s.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)