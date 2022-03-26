This particular story on researchers successfully making yeast-free pizza dough has been making the rounds. As usual with stories written from a scientific angle, it’s worth digging into the details for some interesting bits. We took a look at the actual research paper and there are a few curious details worth sharing. Turns out that this isn’t the first method for yeast-free baking that has been developed, but it is the first method to combine leavening and baking together for a result on par with traditional bread-making processes.
Basically, a dough consisting of water, flour, and salt go into a hot autoclave (the header image shows a piece of dough as seen through the viewing window.) The autoclave pressurizes, forcing gasses into the dough in a process similar to carbonating beverages. Pressure is then released in a controlled fashion while the dough bakes and solidifies, and careful tuning of this process is what controls how the bread turns out.
With the right heat and pressure curve, researchers created a pizza whose crust was not only pleasing and tasty, but with a quality comparable to traditional methods.
How this idea came about is interesting in itself. One of the researchers developed a new method for thermosetting polyurethane, and realized that bread and polyurethane have something in common: they both require a foaming (proofing in the case of bread) and curing (baking in the case of bread) process. Performing the two processes concurrently with the correct balance yields the best product: optimized thermal insulation in the case of polyurethane, and a tasty and texturally-pleasing result in the case of pizza dough. After that, it was just a matter of experimentation to find the right balance.
The pressures (up to 6 bar) and temperatures (145° Celsius) involved are even pretty mild, relatively speaking, which could bode well for home-based pizza experimenters.
One thought on “Who Needs Yeast When You Have Lab Equipment?”
Sorry, but you obviously don’t understand what makes bread so good.. or what makes a “good bread”. Yes.. you can puff up dough in ways other than yeast farts.. but you’re missing an almost more important, secondary impact that yeast has on the classic bread favors and aromas. Not only will a bread without live microbial leavening have a “flat” doughy flavor profile.. but you won’t get the complex sugars and starch breakdowns into all those classic flavors and smells that make up a great bread. Not to mention the pre-digestion benefits of the starches and gluten being broken down for you. If you just want to puff it up, you can do the same with baking powder.. essentially getting you a “puffy unsalted cracker”. oh boy.. yum.
Bread yeast makes some incredibly good eats.. hot out of the oven that people salivate over. My family has never fought over crackers.. Not to mention the complexities of a super complex sour dough fermented over night! Fuhgetaboutit!
Plus, I don’t need a lab and autoclave. If I want a puffy cracker.. I’ll buy some pit bread.
I think someone got a research grant.. ;)
