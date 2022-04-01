Hackaday Podcast 162: Hackaday Prize Is On, Thermal Printers Are So Hot These Days, Cloud Chambers Are Super Cool, And Batteries Must Be Replaceable

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi for your weekly review of the best projects, hacks, and bits of news that we can cram into 45 minutes or so. We’ll look at the latest developments in DIY air-powered engines, discuss the whimsical combination of GitHub’s API and a cheap thermal printer, and marvel at impressive pieces of homebrew biology equipment. We’ve also got an exceptionally polished folding cyberdeck, a bevy of high-tech cloud chambers, and some soda bottles that are more than meets the eye. Finally we’ll go over the pros and cons of today’s super-smart cameras, and speculate wildly about what a new EU law means for our battery powered gadgets.

Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download, and listen whenever you like.

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Episode 162 Show Notes:

News This Week:

What’s that Sound?

Think you know this week’s sound? Enter for a chance to win a coveted Hackaday Podcast t-shirt!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: