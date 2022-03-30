Replaceable Batteries Are Coming Back To Phones If The EU Gets Its Way

Back in the day, just about everything that used a battery had a hatch or a hutch that you could open to pull it out and replace it if need be. Whether it was a radio, a cordless phone, or a cellphone, it was a cinch to swap out a battery.
These days, many devices hide their batteries, deep beneath tamper-proof stickers and warnings that state there are “no user serviceable components inside.” The EU wants to change all that, though, and has voted to mandate that everything from cellphones to e-bikes must have easily replaceable batteries, with the legislation coming into effect as soon as 2024.
Back To The Old Ways
Once upon a time, most batteries in common use were primary cells – single-use items that could not be recharged and were intended to be discarded after use. Naturally, this meant that appliances relying on battery power had provisions to make swapping cells out a quick and easy process.
Fast forward to the modern day. Many of our appliances, and particularly our phones, rely on rechargeable lithium batteries. Since they’re rechargeable, manufacturers decided we no longer needed to replace them, and started sealing them away inside devices where they were free from the meddling fingers of the unwashed masses.
Many reasons are commonly cited for this change in design ethos. Some claim it’s to provide the customer with a cleaner, fuss-free user experience, while others cite the packaging and miniaturization benefits of a device with a permanently-installed battery. It also makes it easier to waterproof a product, a feature that has been a particularly difficult design challenge on the smartphone market.
However, such designs come with the drawback that if the battery does fail, the device becomes useless, and is often thrown away. While one can perform surgery on modern smartphones and other devices with dead batteries, it’s a process fraught with danger for the inexperienced and can lead to damage or destruction of the device itself. And just as importantly, how do you recycle the battery if you can’t remove it?
As part of the EU’s new battery regulations, all this is set to change. The text of these regulations is one that mandates that batteries be easily removable, replaceable, and recyclable in a wide range of devices. This includes smartphones and other typical consumer appliances, as well as batteries for “light means of transport” such as e-bikes and e-scooters.
By January 1, 2024, these devices must be designed such that batteries can be safely removed and replaced using “basic and commonly available tools” and “without causing damage to the appliance or batteries.” Manufacturers must also provide documentation for the removal and replacement procedure. This documentation must also be provided online for the duration of a product’s expected lifetime.
It’s a measure that could drastically change the design of all manner of technology for the EU market. All kinds of appliances use integrated, hidden batteries these days – everything from top-tier smartphones to action cameras and electric shavers. All of these products would have to be redesigned to allow batteries to be removed and replaced easily.
Of course, it’s not impossible, by any means. It was only five or so years ago that many smartphones had removable batteries as standard. It will, however, require engineers to go back to the drawing board, and perhaps make some trade-offs when it comes to slimness, materials, and style. It’s a punchy move from the EU, much in the same vein as its push to standardize chargers throughout the smartphone industry. Like that legislation, this measure could be a big win for consumers tired of throwing out devices with irreplaceable batteries.
The EU isn’t just mandating replaceability when it comes to its war on e-waste, either. It comes along with a big push towards a more “circular economy” which relies more on recycling existing materials rather than relying solely on digging up new ones. Targets for collecting used portable batteries will be mandated, starting at a 45% collection rate by the end of 2023 and ramping up to 80% by the end of 2030. The law also mandates collection for all automotive, industrial, and electric vehicle batteries.
There’s also measures to mandate sustainability in battery production. For industrial and electric vehicle batteries, starting in 2030, these batteries should use a percentage of materials from recycled batteries. 12% of cobalt, 85% of lead, 4% of lithium, and 4% of nickel used in a battery should be from recovered sources. This steps up to 20% of cobalt, 10% of lithium, 12% of nickel by 2035, with the lead fraction remaining the same as the recycling infrastructure for that metal is already in place.
There’s a lot of good that could come from this legislation. The pressure on mining operations will be lower, and environmental impacts reduced, as recycling becomes a key part of the battery production supply chain. Additionally, there’ll be less need to toss out a device suffering battery issues, with replacement straightforward and easy. The trade-off is that companies will have to work a little harder to accommodate these requirements, and some designs may suffer a minor weight or size penalty in the meantime. But if that gives us longer-lived electrical gizmos and facilitates lithium recycling, it’s hard to argue against.
14 thoughts on “Replaceable Batteries Are Coming Back To Phones If The EU Gets Its Way”
If you’re producing new batteries faster than the old ones expire, how do you get the recycled materials mandated by law?
“12% of cobalt, 85% of lead, 4% of lithium, and 4% of nickel used in a battery should be from recovered sources.”
Those are pretty small portions, and you don’t need to recycle all the batteries to get that except for maybe lead, and there are plenty of other sources of recycled lead. It’s important to provide financial incentives for recycling batteries, as the capital barrier is high but it could be very efficient and even eventually profitable without incentive. It needs a kick to get it there, and this is one small way to provide a little nudge.
I expect a large change from this mandate will be a move back to AA and AAA batteries, as well as 18650s and similar in more demanding products like a high-end shaver. That way they don’t need to worry about recycling at all, or can at least very easily pawn it off on the battery provider.
I do not know but that seems like a bridge to cross later. Between lithium ion battery production eventually topping out and the 2-3 decades of cells chucked into landfill we’ll probably feel that crunch in 2040 or beyond. Who knows if we’ll be using the same battery tech by then or whether we’ll demand different materials.
Be interesting to see if this really works, after all importing from outside of the EU so ignoring these rules will no doubt happen, and there are bound to be loopholes somewhere – “its not a smartphone its a ‘marine satnav’ (Honest guv, it only looks like a smartphone) so exempt from these rules”.
Overall a good idea, and maybe it will bring back devices thick enough to hold comfortably with gasket and screw sealed compartments so many repairs are easy rather than the annoying glue and click fit designed for but one cycle… The EU is a pretty big market, that might just have enough money in it to shift designs for all markets…
That said there is IMO still a time and a place for ‘single use’ not designed for repair devices, really the important factor there is not if its easy to repair but if it can be dismantled for recycling effectively (assuming its using any materials particularly worth proper recycling). And you have to ask at what point does a battery become a product in its own right – the swappable battery of power tools and many e-bike for instance are easy to replace the whole unit (at least if compatible packs are still made) but getting into the battery pack to repair it on the other hand…
I’m a very handy person, but when I replaced the battery on my G7 ThinQ, it was never the same. The glue strip holding the back glass on was simply too fiddly, too thin and with too many curves, and was nigh impossible for human hands to apply properly. It had to live in a case from then on just to hold the back on. I’m sure somebody could have done it better, but it wouldn’t be a huge number.
I hope this legislation works as intended. I’ll try to hold onto my phone until late 2023 or early 2024 and pick a European phone up to use on the T-Mobile network (pending research on radio bands, of course).
A nice idea, with good intentions ( maybe ) . But the devil is in the implementation. How will the battery recycling made ? Who will be responsible for that ? And should the phone manufacturer sell the batteries ? Who is to blame if a phone malfunctions due to a fake / low quality battery ?
Those things are not made in the EU ( are they ? I really do not know about that ) . So will they refuse to enable phones that do not obey that ? And force manufacturers to have two models ?
At the end, it all comes down to cost. Are the users in the EU ok with paying more for these ?
“it all comes down to cost”
Do you even know the EU?
Oh yes, they will block importing phones which do not fit requirements. That’s how EU works and TBH I love it. They do not tend to discuss too much with corporations.
As for the price I would say that setting the price tag is the first step of designing new product, not last. Thus I would expect that manufacturers will do a lot to keep prices in reasonable range. It’s their business.
Fantastic! This is exactly what we need! I hope this comes to the US like USB ports did.
Great thing for many devices. For phones it is only useful for iPhones, all Android devices expire due to lack of software updates long before the battery wears out.
That’s slowly changing, samsung promise 4 years of software support for core devices and I’d expect 1 or 2 battery replacements in that lifespan.
I’ve had my Samsung for 5 years now and its battery is still going strong, replacing a battery every year or two sounds very unreasonable.
Oh, FU, EU. Stupid legislation like this makes me glad we left. Goodbye to slim waterproof phones, and back to bricks that you need to keep in a plastic bag in the rain.
And for what benefit? So idiots* can replace batteries in devices which, by the time they need replacing, are slow, inefficient, unsupported and insecure.
* competent technicians can already replace batteries in modern smartphones.
The reason people don’t replace batteries isn’t because we can’t, it’s because we don’t want to. I don’t want to use an old android with an insecure kernel that never gets patched. I don’t want to use an old iPhone which only has 3G. And I definitely don’t want a phone which dies randomly when the little plastic catch holding the battery gets weak and the battery drops out.
If they wanted to solve things, they could just mandate manufacturers provide long-term support and maintenance.
Nigel? Is that you?
