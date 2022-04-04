Confessions Of A Crimpoholic

Hi, my name is Dan and I’m a crimpoholic.
Honestly, I didn’t know I was a serial abuser of crimping tools until this weekend. I’ve been working on a small solar power system, and on Saturday I found myself struggling to get the BMS installed on the battery. I bought a Bluetooth dongle to connect the BMS to a smartphone app for checking the individual cells of the battery. I assumed it would just plug right into the UART port on the BMS, but alas — different connectors. So off I went to my bench, looking for a sensible way to make the connection.
My first thought was to simply log the connector off the dongle and solder the leads to the traces on the PCB right below the UART port. But then I saw that the pins in the port looked like 0.1″ pitch, so I rummaged through my stash to see what I could find. To my surprise, I had not only a kit of 0.1″ female crimps and housings, but I also had the crimping tool for them! I had no memory of making the purchase, but I thanked my lucky stars that I did, and got on with the job.
I Think I Have a Problem
The story would end right there, if it weren’t for the nagging feeling that my good fortune meant something more. As I worked on my project, I made a mental catalog of the specialty crimp tools I have. Then I wandered around my shop and my garage, collecting every crimping tool I could find. Rounding them all up and laying them out, I had the unavoidable thought: Man, you have a problem!
The full collection is shown here — I think; something tells me there are more tools lying around that I’ve forgotten about. But even still, what I managed to find is a pretty impressive collection. I even threw in some “crimp-adjacent” tools, like the red-handled trio in the lower left, which includes the OG crimper-stripper-cutter-bolt cutter, a jack-of-all-trades tool that is equally bad at every one of those jobs. But it’s where I started, and the tool had been with me for decades, so it’s earned a place of honor.
For the most part, though, I’ve moved on to ratchet-action crimp tools. I find these superior in every way to simple crimp tools, especially since they can’t easily over-crimp a connector. The blue-handled tools in the black case are my go-to crimper these days, even if the crimp connectors included in the kit are a little on the crappy side. Right below them is a ferrule crimping set, which I purchased immediately after writing an article extolling the virtues of ferrules.
The yellow case is interesting. When I got started in ham radio, I figured I’d invest in the tooling needed for Anderson PowerPole connectors, the de-facto DC connector in the amateur radio world. The tool standing up vertically takes care of those crimps, but the other tool is — a good question. Like most ratcheting crimp tools, it has interchangeable dies, and there are spare sets in the kit that are for PL259 connectors — also handy for amateur radio — but I don’t think the die set in it is what it came with. I think it might be for crimping the really big Anderson connectors, which I needed when I wired an inverter into my car. But that’s just a guess, so if you recognize the die, sound off in the comments below.
If the Tool Isn’t Right…
My most recent purchases are the two kits are the far left, both of which are specific to my solar power endeavors. The lower one is for crimping lugs onto battery cables from 8AWG to 2AWG, which is hard to do with anything other than a specialized tool. Just above that is a nice kit for making solar cables with MC4 connectors. I actually haven’t even had a chance to use that one yet — but it’s nice to know I have it, in case I ever need it.
And I think that’s the main lesson behind this somewhat extravagant collection of specialized tools. I really hate trying to make do, especially when it comes to critical connections. And when you’re talking about connections that might carry upwards of 100 amps, you really shouldn’t be fooling around. I can’t count the number of “how-to” videos I’ve seen on YouTube that try to convince you not to waste money on specialized crimp tools — just smack it with a hammer, squeeze it in a vise, or even just slobber it full of solder.
None of these seem like great ideas to me, especially after reading Maya’s recent article on the dangers of substandard crimps. And so when it comes time to incorporate another type of connector into my projects, chances are I’m going to buy the right tooling to go along with it. After all, while most of these tools aren’t exactly cheap, they aren’t going to break the bank, especially when you consider the price of failure.
So maybe in the end, being a crimpoholic is more feature than bug.
18 thoughts on “Confessions Of A Crimpoholic”
Great! an excellent opportunity to ask if anybody knows of a good crimping tool for the 2mm Hirose connectors that we all use once in a while
I use them occasionally enough to want a real crimper (rather than sort through one of my “other connector but close enough” options) but not often enough to spring for the official $500 tool
Maybe the Iwis IWS-3220M
Hey… I didn’t see one of these: https://www.harborfreight.com/hydraulic-wire-crimping-tool-66150.html
Worked a treat for crimping 2/0 lugs… and aircraft cable.
Those make a good actuator for all sorts of things. Here is a rivet-squeezer that I made for cold-setting 3/16″ steel rivets.
http://bodgesoc.blogspot.com/2014/04/hydraulicrivetsqueezer.html
obligatory, “I feel attacked.” :D
the only dangerous number of crimping tools is less than all of them.
Just last night I was soldering on some PowerPole end caps then trying my best to crimp them with pliers and a vise. I was successful after longer than it should’ve taken. Everytime I do it without the tool I think “I should spend the $40-50 they want for the PowerPole crimp tool”, then when I sit down to order I think “$40-50 for as infrequently as I crimp PowerPoles?!”
Well, thanks to the People’s Republic of China, I’ve come across some “power connector crimper tool” items that work with PowerPoles but they’re careful to not invoke Anderson’s name on the major retailer websites.
The “I have no clue what this crimping tool is for” is something I have stumbled over a couple of times.
And in my experience, the text written on the tool is rarely of help when one finds one of these odd ones as well, and sometimes the handle has gotten a new die so the text isn’t even applicable…
To be fair, one should document what tools one has and don’t have. Similarly to documenting what components one has at hand, else one ends up buying yet another set of something one already had…
While I agree, that does generally require the luxury of space and time in sufficient abundance to pack up carefully and create proper homes for all new tools and components every time or you still end up buying duplicates because you can’t find the tool/part you know you have somewhere…
In my case stuff has to get stuffed away anywhere it will fit with 5 mins of warning far to often to keep a proper inventory or even manage to keep every projects assemblies and parts properly stored together, so every now and then when time and space is available I pull my hair out trying to rectify the mess and finish some of the hurriedly shoved away project.
I just bought my first crimper, after realising I wanted to wire up 44 dupont connectors on a ribbon cable and realising that with my old technique of poorly arsing around with needle-nosed pliers it would take all day to do and also not work.
And you know what? Crimping is _hard_. Positioning the metal thingy in the crimper properly, inserting the wire the right distance, knowing what setting the crimper needs, even knowing which crimper slot to use because apparently dupont connectors are amazingly poorly documented. But even with my poor crimping technique, it’s still faster and better than with pliers. Not going back.
This is one of the benefits of the really high end crimping tools: they have little plastic adjustable gadgets that hold the pin in exactly the right alignment and depth so you don’t have to position them or worry about them rolling as the crimp starts.
This is why I’ve moved to only using pre-termed cables or soldering all my connections. For the next project where I would like to have a tidy custom cable, I’m going to get a flex-cable instead and have an FPC connector. A little expensive, but looking on PCBway if you’re making a product, a 50x100mm 2-layer flex will run you $1.60per at qty100, and you get better return paths than anything but well-terminated twisted pairs.
I recently bought this tool to crimp large eye terminals for a 2001 F-150 (not mine) to solve phantom draws. You just can not do a proper job in the vehicle under the hood unless your crimper has 4 foot long handles for the amount of pressure needed to compress the wires and connector. Even removing the cables, I knew my ferrule swagger for wire rope (winch cable) would not make the proper connection.
Klutch 10-Ton Hydraulic Cable Crimper
https://www.northerntool.com/shop/tools/product_200773734_200773734
Basically no one star reviews about it breaking after the 3rd use. The benefit, imho, about this design is that not only are compatible dies available for smaller sizes on Amazon and such, the way the dies are held and compressed, you can make your own out of mild or spring steel using just a band saw and drill press. A very handy mobile tool.
No ethernet and other RJ-type connectors crimping tool?
Surely that can’t be correct, I’d think we all have one of those, and probably a punch down tool for ethernet/phone patch panels and sockets! But it seems to be true I can’t see one in that pile…
Exactly what I thought – no ethernet crimp … nor a punchdown tool (almost a crimp tool, no?)
I’m not sure that there is anything there for Molex crimps, either.
You are not a true crimpoholic until you can recognise a crimp terminal and select the exact tool for it without thinking about it.
I’d argue the real problem here is too many competing standards in the world of connections that require their own crimp tool – far too often there isn’t an actual physical/mechanical or electrical need for them to be different from other crimp connectors but that they are that way, because they have always been that way for x, or the cheap Chinese (etc) factory the part you are using came from uses y for everything but others use z – So you get stuck needing the new tool to crimp this or that end because its not compatible with your other crimp tools or breaking out the soldering iron to splice precrimped cables together as needed.
I counted. I have at least 15 crimping tools (I say “at least” because I know that some are not on their tray under my bench)
Inexpensive ones that I like:
For Dupont and JST: IWS-3220M
For M23 and Lemo: Search Amazon for “Deutsch Indent”. There are two sizes available. They are acually more adaptable than the real tool, as the crimp position is adjustable.
For bootlace ferrules I like things like Amazon B09724DCJH which make a square crimp using a mechanism that looks like magic :-)
And then, something that took me years to find, a tool for insulated crimps that handles the 0.25mm2 size crimps (sometimes green, sometimes the _other_ yellow. ie, it has four receptacles rather than the usual three. HS-40J.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)