One of the big stories surrounding the announcement of Windows 11 was that it would require support for TPM 2.0, or Trusted Platform Module, to run. This takes the form of an on-board cryptographic processor, which Microsoft claims will help against malware, but which perhaps more importantly for Redmond, can be used to enforce DRM. Part of the standard involves a hardware module, and [Zane] has built a couple of them for ASrock server motherboards.
The chip in question is the Infineon SLB9965, which with a bit of research was found to map more or less directly to the pins of the TPM socket on the motherboard. The interesting thing here lies in the background research it gives into TPMs, and furthermore the links to other resources dealing with the topic. The chances are that most readers needing a TPM will simply buy one, but all knowledge is useful when it comes to these things.
Our weekly security roundup has been keeping an eye on the use of TPMs for a while, and has even shown us some ways that people have used to bypass the modules.
7 thoughts on “Build A TPM Module For Your Server”
Wouldn’t surprise me if part of the reason for the TPM requirement is to help prevent illegal copies of Windows 11 from being used.
Yes, that would have made sense in the 2000s for sure, when the product activation was new.
But nowadays, MS can be happy if users are willing to upgrade, at all. Win 2k, XP, Windows 7..
They all had loyal users who gladly paid for an extended support.
Windows 8-11, not so much. Since Windows 8, software-as-a-service is the new concept. Users nolonger buy an OS, they rather rent it (Office 365 etc) and have none of the rights involved with traditional ownership.
The money at MS rather is made through advertisements, abonnements, selling server storage, collecting personal information etc.
I’d even go so far to say that the best things that could possibly happen to MS was if users kept pirating Windows like in the old days.
Unfortunately, for some people, like myself, a free copy of Windows 1x is still too expensive. Microsoft would have to pay people like me to actually use it. No, seriously.
Windows 7 forever!
My friend said XP forever… He’s battling on, but now has XP, 98 and 7 machines. PC are more virile than rabbits 😉
Most motherboards these days are able to emulate TPM functionality in the UEFI firmware (fTPM), so you rarely need such LPC-bus plugin boards with a dedicated TPM chip for Windows 11 compatibility. The fTPM just needs to be enabled in the UEFI configuration menu. Since Windows 11 appeared, they have been widely enabled by default in newer UEFI updates.
Isn’t it so that the CPU has a integrated tpm module that is enabled by the UEFI firmware? And if your CPU has a tpm less than version 2 a external module can be used instead?
Most of those in need of a TPM can turn on firmware emulation in their bios!
This is a nice board it’s a bit bizarre that similar boards on eBay range from £12-200 what could be the difference?
