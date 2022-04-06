It’s a sad statement on the modern world that even civilians are at risk for severe traumatic injuries in the course of going about their lives. And if something unthinkable happens to you or someone you love, here’s hoping both that the injury can be treated, and that someone is nearby who both knows what to do and is properly equipped to do it.
That’s the thinking behind these 3D printed tourniquets, an unfortunate but necessary response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. To get tourniquets into the hands of those trained to use them, [3DPrintingforUkraine] is working on plans for a printable version of the C-A-T, or combat application tourniquet, a lightweight but strong tourniquet that can be rapidly applied, even by victims themselves. The commercial device consists of molded nylon buckles and hook-and-loop fastener bands, along with a very sturdy plastic handle that serves as a windlass that provides the necessary occlusive force when twisted. The 3D printed version’s parts aren’t as streamlined as the commercial unit’s, but they appear to be strong enough to withstand the considerable forces involved. From the look of their site, STL files and instructions for assembly will be available soon.
To be clear, tourniquets should only be applied by someone properly trained to do so. But having ample tourniquets available where traumatic injuries to the extremities are likely to occur can only improve the odds that one will be available when it’s needed. So hats off to [3DPrintingforUkraine] for making the effort to push this forward.
[Austin Everman] sent us this tip. Thanks!
One thought on “Helping The War Effort With 3D Printed Tourniquets”
The first rule of a tourniquet is to never use it. You can cause multiple injuries while using it (even if done right!). Installing a tourniquet means you’re giving up in saving the member. You are likely not educated enough to know if a member is still viable or not. If you install a tourniquet with too much force, you’ll likely cause immense pain by crushing the viable cells and blood vessels under the tourniquet and liberating huge amount of dead cells in the blood stream. If you don’t use enough force, you’ll increase the blood pressure and likely allow pathogen to reach the main blood stream faster.
Also, never remove a tourniquet (even if you installed it for few seconds) since doing so will cause a direct contact of pathogen to the blood stream.
Once you’ve installed a tourniquet on someone, you need to bring this person to immediate healthcare. If it impairs his ability to move by itself, you’ve a dead horse to move.
In short, before even dealing with this kind of things, it’s absolutely necessary to get some courses about this.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)