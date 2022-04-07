Every time one of us flashes an Arduino’s internal memory, a nagging thought in the backs of our minds reminds us that, although everything in life is impermanent, nonvolatile re-writable memory is even more temporary. With a fixed number of writes until any EEPROM module fails, are we wasting writes every time we upload code with a mistake? The short answer is that most of us shouldn’t really be concerned with this unless we do what [AnotherMaker] has done and continually write data until the memory in an Arduino finally fails.
The software for this is fairly simple. He simply writes the first 256
ints with all zeros, reads them to make sure they are all there, and then repeats the process with ones. After iterating this for literally millions of times continuously over the course of about a month he was finally able to get his first read failure. Further writes past this point only accelerated the demise of the memory module. With this method he was able to get nearly three million writes before the device failed, which is far beyond the tens or hundreds of thousands typically estimated for a device of this type.
To prove this wasn’t an outlier, [AnotherMaker] repeated the test, and did a few others while writing to a much smaller amount of memory. With this he was able to push the number of cycles to over five million. Assuming the Arduino Nano clone isn’t using an amazingly high-quality EEPROM we can safely assume that most of us have nothing to worry about and our Arduinos will be functional for decades to come. Unless a bad Windows driver accidentally bricks your device.
5 thoughts on “Stress-Testing An Arduino’s EEPROM”
That’s not surprising. The first page of the datasheet lists 10,000 cycles for the flash (i.e. where the program is stored) and 100,000 for the EEPROM (what was tested here). However, that is with a data retention of 100 years at 25 degrees C. So 20 – 50 times that with a retention measured in milliseconds is hardly surprising.
Exactly – these tests never seem to test retention. Because that takes time…
Write 10x the rated write/erase count then check back on the data in a month.
Exactly.
There are multiple parameters that determine these things and the data sheets only describe a fixed number of cases.
Run your Arduino (ATmega328p) at 0 to 125 Celsius and 3v3 and it’s specified to run up to 16 MHz.
Run it at 0 to 125 Celsius and 5v0 and it’s specified to run up to 20 MHz.
BUT! Run it 25 Celsius and 5v5 and you’ll easily get 30MHz and up towards 40 MHz with an external clock oscillator.
I had one running near 50MHz at one stage but internal heat glitched it and as it was a DIP package there is no real way to get heat out quickly.
“Arduino Nano clone isn’t using an amazingly high-quality EEPROM”. Aren’t clone using the same chip? Refurbished, maybe.
There was once a company called logic green making compatible chips but it has been out of business for a long time.
The program isn’t written to EEPROM. It’s written to flash, with a different wear endurance.
