[Avian]’s dad got a new ham radio transceiver with a 3.5 mm jack, and his pile-of-cables got him a headphone cable from Bose headphones. He built a DB9 to 3.5 mm adapter with that one – and it failed to let data through, outputting distorted garbage of a waveform instead. With a function generator and an oscilloscope, [Avian] plotted the frequency response of the cable, which turned out to be quite far from a straight line. What was up?
Taking the connector apart was a tricky job. A combination of blunt force and a nail polish remover soak didn’t quite get them all the way, so [Avian] continued to apply blunt force and took the jack apart with minimal casualties. Turned out that there was more to the 3.5 mm plug indeed — a whole PCB with a few resistors and capacitors, reverse-engineered into the schematic seen above.
Looks like Bose decided to tweak the audio characteristics of a specific pair of headphones, and an in-plug filter was, somehow, the most efficient solution. We probably shouldn’t expect to see this often, but it bears keeping in mind: next time your repurposed 3.5 mm cable doesn’t behave as expected, it would be prudent to do a capacitance test with your trusty meter or oscilloscope.
With how small MCUs have gotten, you can easily hide more than just a few capacitors! We don’t often see circuits built into cables, but when we do, it’s for malicious purposes.
18 thoughts on “This 3.5mm Cable Distorts Signals, Hides Audio-Filtering Circuit”
This is pretty interesting, I’m actually thinking back to the times my cat chewed through my headphone wires, I replaced them but they never quite sounded the same after..
It probably won’t come up in a ham context, but Apple has made a few cables (e.g. Lightning) with ICs in them. As I understand it, Thunderbolt cables HAVE to have built-in electronics, which is why they’re so expensive; they’re not just high-spec USB cables, though you can’t tell by looking at them. I believe the original idea was to use optical fibers, but it turned out that copper conductors could work if you include circuitry in the cable to compensate for variations in capacitance and what not
No, they’re so ridiculously expensive because they got the official blessing from this toxic cult named Apple. Those chips are like a dime a dozen and they’re only there to prevent cheap knockoffs from working with their proprietary garbage. If you have ANY doubts about this then read up on the FW upgrades which “miraculously” made some of said knockoffs stop working.
FYI, if your comment doesn’t appear immediately, there’s no use trying to game the word filter as the system is likely to filter out your subsequent posts anyway. Just be patient, ok – we will get to your comment eventually. Removed the four subsequent nigh-identical comments of yours, figured it’d be prudent to let you know that you shouldn’t duplicate send them.
Okay, thanks. I truly hate such filtering systems from the bottom of my heart TBH.
I think you may be confusing two things. Lightning cables for USB are passive – no chips. Thunderbolt cables (nothing to do with Apple, although they do use them) require ICs.
“Lightning cables for USB are passive” – No they’re not. Just as I wrote above: they do use a chip in order to allow Apple to maintain their grip over this whole proprietary technology of theirs (I was talking about Lightning cables all along BTW). Check out e.g. https://www.techinsights.com/blog/apple-lightning-cable-teardown if you don’t believe me.
Lightning is not quite Thunderbolt though, is it? … We should write about this! I’ve seen some cool people doing things with Apple protocols for sure ^__^
That’s not a DB-9 connector. It’s a DE-9 …
He He, I never tire when this is brought up and I always say DB-9… :)
One can just say “x pin D-sub” to avoid the whole argument to be fair.
This is not new to Bose, my old earbuds have a little plastic enclosure half way through the cable with a filter to boost bass frequencies. In that case was obvious, having it hidden in the connector may be a little more tricky.
Heh, quite a tricky way of making their earphones sound better :) Not that I blame them, but still…
Trust is hard to earn and harder to earn back. Manipulation of the audio chain exemplifies and promotes mistrust. Just sayin’…
Was this a kludge on Bose’s part, to compensate for a bad design or inferior components? Or was it a manufacturing shortcut, where they reused a design but slapped a different cable on to change the sound for a different market?
I used to use chisels, saws and utility knives to remove molded on connectors. Dealing with cutting myself and damaging the connectors. Found one of these at a pawnshop (the plain multi cut tool). Does a much safer job and uses regular utility blades.
To re-assemble I use e6000 inside some shrink tubing. So far so good.
https://www.amazon.com/Ronan-Edge-3-Pack-Cutting-Tool/dp/B07ND6MJJ6
Putting a bandpass filter in their cable certainly is one way to achieve the old joke: “No highs, no lows – it must be Bose.”
Well, yeah, that’s what Bose is infamous for. Wonky speakers that are made listenable via EQ. Interesting they’re still doing it…and with headphones too!
And yeah, as mentioned…no such thing as a DB-9…
