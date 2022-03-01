We’ve been contacted by [Cedric], telling us about the smallest MCU he’s ever seen – Huada HC32L110. For those of us into miniature products, this Cortex-M0+ package packs a punch (PDF datasheet), with low-power, high capabilities and rich peripherals packed into an 1.6mm x 1.4mm piece of solderable silicon.
This is matchstick head scale computing, with way more power than we previously could access at such a scale, waiting to be wrangled. Compared to an ATTiny20 also available in WLCSP package, this is a notable increase in specs, with a way more powerful CPU, 16 times as much RAM and 8-16 times the flash! Not to mention that it’s $1 a piece in QTY1, which is about what an ATTiny20 goes for. Being a 0.35mm pitch 16-pin BGA, your typical board house might not be quite happy with you, but once you get a board fabbed and delivered from a fab worth their salt, a bit of stenciling and reflow will get you to a devboard in no time.
Drawbacks? No English datasheet or Arduino port, and the 67-page PDF we found doesn’t have some things like register mappings. LILYGO promised that they will start selling the devboards soon, but we’re sure it wouldn’t be hard for us to develop our own. From there, we’d hope for an ESP8266-like effect – missing information pieced together, translated and made accessible, bit by bit.
When it comes to soldering such small packages, we highly recommend reflow. However, if you decide to go the magnet wire route, we wouldn’t dare object – just make sure to send us pictures. After all, seems like miniature microcontrollers like ATTiny20 are attractive enough of a proposition that people will pick the craziest route possible just to play with one. They say, the madness of the brave is the wisdom of life.
We thank [Cedric] for sharing this with us!
5 thoughts on “New Part Day: Smallest ARM MCU Uproots Competition, Needs Research”
it was so small I didnt even see it. I kept looking at the voltage regulator thinking it sure doesnt have a lot of ports. doh!
Very excited to have more wee μCs to choose from for future projects! Aside from this and the ATtiny20, there’s also the Maxim MAX32660, which is 1.6mm×1.58mm (A whopping 20% larger! What a gargantuan chip!). It’s a Cortex M4 sporting 256KB Flash and 96KB SRAM, and can be clocked up to 96 MHz. I’d love to know what other sub-2mm microcontrollers have slipped under my radar….
There’s a PSOC-4 and a Delfino C28xx in similar tiny packages too.
So it’s comparable to an atmega128 in terms of ram/flash?
Here’s a 3 x 5 mm LGA-14 I soldered to with wirewrap wire: https://i.imgur.com/4AZtEUA.jpg
The leads are 0.8 mm pitch and one layer deep. This BGA package of the component in the article is 4 x 4, so the inside 2 x 2 balls are a layer deep, and the 0.35 mm pitch is more than twice as fine.
This would be really difficult to solder up with wire.
