A Super Simple DIY Ozone Generator

[Advanced Tinkering] needed a source of fresh ozone for some future chemistry related projects, and since buying an off-the-shelf unit would be, well, just plain boring, it was obvious what to do (Video, embedded below).
The concept of the corona-discharge ozone generator is pretty straightforward — a high-voltage AC potential is presented over a large surface area, such that any O2 in the vicinity has the chance to get a decent dose of electrons ripping it apart and enabling the formation of the desired O3.
The construction is quite simple, just a pair of cylindrical metal wire mesh electrodes, separated by a glass tube, with a second glass tube surrounding the whole assembly. The use of high voltage AC allows the discharge to form by capacitive coupling across the central tube, giving a very simple construction. A pair of 3D-printed PLA end caps complete the reaction vessel, although it is noted in the video that the PLA is not terribly resistant to the corrosive effects of ozone, and time will tell whether these go the whole mileage.
Feed oxygen from an external generator is pumped into one end cap, at the bottom, with ozone-enriched gas passes out the other end, at the top, giving the gas a more complex path through the assembly and maximizing the contact with discharge. It will be interesting to see what the produced ozone will be used for in these future projects.
We’ve not seen a vast number of ozone hacks, but we’re no strangers to high voltage applications, like this interesting hand disinfection device, and this simple hack that generates a six-figure voltage with little more than some glasses of water, well not much more anyway.
Wouldn’t it work better without the outer glass?
But then the ozone would then be able to oxidise any organic material inside the box, like the varnish around the inductors and transformers and any plastic inside the box. And also accelerate the slow oxidation of any metal inside the box. And if you put the coil outside the box without the second layer of glass then that is just asking to receive shocks. I’m guessing there is enough resistance to keep it from killing, there usually is, (but not watched the video yet).
Just watched the video, there is also the issue of arcing from the HV metal mesh to the rest of the circuit, so more insulation is never a bad idea. There could even be an unwanted coronal discharge between the metal mesh and the rest of the circuit, helping to accelerate it’s eventual failure.
I think you are being a bit too kind. The design looks like someone has studied a double dielectric discharge ozone generator and not understood it. That said, it will produce some ozone, which is toxic and nasty. Maybe it’s a blessing this hasn’t been done well.
If you feed something like this with plain old air, does it produce nitrogen oxides?
I would think so. Even if nitrous oxides are not formed in the plasma, the O3 will react with N2 in the air.
The primary product with air is still a low percentage of ozone. Ozone reacts with nitrogen oxide and dioxide to ultimately produce nitrogen pentoxide. Ozone does not oxidise nitrogen.
