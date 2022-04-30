Aimbot Does It In Hardware

Anyone who has played an online shooter game in the past two or three decades has almost certainly come across a person or machine that cheats at the game by auto-aiming. For newer games with anti-cheat, this is less of a problem, but older games like Team Fortress have been effectively ruined by these aimbots. These types of cheats are usually done in software, though, and [Kamal] wondered if he would be able to build an aim bot that works directly on the hardware instead.
First, we’ll remind everyone frustrated with the state of games like TF2 that this is a proof-of-concept robot that is unlikely to make any aimbots worse or more common in any games. This is mostly because [Kamal] is training his machine to work in Aim Lab, a first-person shooter training simulation, and not in a real multiplayer videogame. The robot works by taking a screenshot of his computer in Python and passing the information through a computer vision algorithm which recognizes high-contrast targets. From there a PID controller is used to tell a series of omniwheels attached to the mouse where to point, and when the cursor is in the hitbox a mouse click is triggered.
While it might seem straightforward, building the robot and then, more importantly, tuning the PID controller took [Kamal] over two months before he was able to rival pro-FPS shooters at the aim trainer. It’s an impressive build though, and if one of his omniwheel motors hadn’t burned out it may have exceeded the top human scores on the platform. If you would like a bot that makes you worse at a game instead of better, though, head over to this build which plays Valorant by using two computers to pass game information between.
This is very impressive, and something I couldn’t do. I do have a question, kind of along the lines of, “You could have done that with a 555.” Was there a need for the physical mouse and all the motors? Could this have been done with a 34U4? It seems like it would have been easier to do. But, then again, on some of my own projects, I do them, “not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
games could always report your vendor/device ids to the moderators if they suspect you of cheating. you could at least detect known dev boards, virtual mouse drivers, and both hardware and software cheat tools.
i think id have done this by using the pcb from an old ball mouse. simply remove the encoders and buttons and wire them directly to the arduino. then just stick it in a project box and plug it into the computer. or cut the mouse entirely and wire directly to the ps2 port. i dont think the ps2 protocol has any provisions for firmware device ids.
no method would hold up to behavioral analysis. you simply play differently when you have to operate the cheat tools. and you play way differently if you let the computer do it for you.
I’m wondering if attaching the sensor to a x axis on top of a conveyor belt would do anything? Or perching it on a ball.
Or dare I say putting LCD displays in the optic sensors of a ball mouse?
Hmm, interesting, interesting.
