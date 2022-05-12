Is ESP8266 5 V Tolerant? This Curve Tracer Says Yes!

Some people state that ESP8266 is tolerant of 5 V logic levels on its GPIOs, while others vehemently disagree, pointing at the datasheet-stated 3.6 V maximum. Datasheets aren’t source code for compiling the chip, however, and aren’t universally correct and complete either. [Avian] decided to dig deeper into the claims, conduct an experiment with an actual ESP8266 chip, then share the results for all of us.
For the experiment, he used a curve tracer – a device capable of producing a wide range of voltages and measuring the current being consumed, then plotting the voltage-to-current relationship. This helps characterize all sorts of variables, from diode breakdown voltages to transistor characteristics. The curve tracer he uses is a capable and professional-looking DIY build of his, and arguably, deserves a separate write-up!
The reasoning behind [Avian]’s experiment is simple – if the pin, set to an input, starts consuming a higher amount of current at a certain voltage threshold, then there’s gotta be some chip-internal structure, intended or unintended, that would be damaged at this voltage. Curve tracer in hand, he set up an ESP-01 module to set a GPIO to input, and started increasing the voltage.
The tests have shown that, while there’s a reverse biased ESD diode from GPIO pins to ground, there don’t seem to be diodes from the GPIO pin to the VCC rail – and those are the primary concern for 5 V tolerance. There does seem to be something functionally akin to a 6 V Zener diode internally, which should clamp the voltage before it gets too way high for the chip to handle. None of that should be a problem for 5 V compatibility, and it seems fair to interpret this as a confirmation of 5 V tolerance until someone shows otherwise.
[Avian] didn’t want to destroy an ESP8266, so the experiment was conducted with a 1 K series resistor between the curve tracer and the input – which might have biased the results a bit. On the other hand, adding series resistors in front of your inputs is an overall underappreciated practice, 5 V or otherwise. He also points out that, while the pins don’t seem to be adversely impacted by the higher input voltage, the bootloader might set some of them to 3.3 V outputs on boot-up, shorting your 5 V source to your 3.3 V rail — worth keeping in mind!
[Avian]’s research journeys are fun to follow, and we recommend you check his blog out; last time, we covered his research of an innocent-looking 3.5 mm jack hiding a devious audio compensation circuit. Since we first covered the ESP8266 in 2014, we’ve been researching all the things it’s really capable of, and we brought up the topic of GPIO 5 V compatibility way back in 2016 – it’s reassuring to finally put this question to rest!
If in doubt – ask Hackaday: https://hackaday.com/2016/07/28/ask-hackaday-is-the-esp8266-5v-tolerant/
I will reiterate to the first comment on that post: “Just because some parts are…”
3.6V is the guaranteed tolerance. A change in process, a marginal fab run, any number of other things, can bring a particular part down to the line with no warning, and at the limits of performance (temperature, and so on) the tolerance may degrade. Many, many people have been burned by manufacturers sticking to the data sheet spec rather than past parameters
Many people have “burned” themselves by relying on observed behavior rather than the datasheet promised behavior.
Design by the datasheet, not by “well, it works for me.”
Then again, many more have burned themselves by relying on datasheet promised behavior rather than the observed behavior, when the datasheet turned to be wrong or outright lying.
Not trusting the observed reality, instead choosing to trust the printed word, doesn’t seem very sane to me.
I’ve twice had to deal with half-assed circuits someone else designed that depended on observed behavior rather than datasheet promised behavior.
In one case, it was a CMOS circuit as an interface between a 9V logic system and a 5V logic system. The guy who designed the circuit just assumed that the CMOS parts would recognize a 5V high as a high. The parts he had in stock happened to to that. After the prototype was built and tested, the company made a whole bunch of them for a customer project. Surprise! None of the new boards worked. The datasheet specified something like 6 or 7 V for the minimum voltage of logic high. Some production runs will accept 5V, some won’t. I got to root through all our stocks looking for ICs that would accept a 5V high so that we could make the first delivery. The design was changed for later deliveries.
The second case was more like what we’re talking about with the ESP8266. I worked in a factory building 2-way radios. One particular model could be put into factory test mode by pulling up a certain pin on the external conenctor at power on. The was a 74 something series IC that latched that input. It was a 5V part. One day, all the new radios coming out of production quit going into test mode. I got stuck with figuring out why. They all worked on my test rig, so I compared it to the workplaces where radios wouldn’t go into test mode. It turns out that all the other test rigs were using a pull up to 12V instead of the proper 5V like my test rig. All the ICs that had previously been installed tolerated the 12V on the input. The new ones didn’t – they locked up rather than switching to test mode. The other rigs used 12V because there was a 12V pin right next to the test mode pin – there was an SMD 1202 part soldered to the pins. My test rig used a proper 5V source for the pull up. We got the technicians to install the correct pull ups on the other test rigs, and all was good.
Trusting “works for me” rather than the printed word “doesn’t sound very sane to me.”
If you work from the datasheet and its wrong, then that’s the manufacturer’s fault.
If you go by observed behavior and it quits working, that’s your fault.
Read further down. Even the CEO spoke up to confirm that the parts are actually 5V tolerant.
It will tolerate 5V, but for how long? How much current? How much voltage? What does it do when it’s hot, or when it’s cold?
Is the protection circuit damaged with each 5V incident? Will it suddenly go “bang” the hundredth or thousandth time you hit it with 5V?
Who knows?
The manufacturer. They told you that the input voltage limit is 3.6V. Either they know what they are talking about, or we should all immediately stop buying from the clueless yahoos.
I expect the manufacturer knows the limits – by design and test.
Trust the datasheet. The manufacturer is in a better position to know the limits – and which limits may change by design or production variations.
I have been bit bashing a Nokia 5110 LCD with a 6522 on a Sym-1 computer. (Why? To learn about SPI) I have connected the 5110 power supply to a 3V from an Arduino board alongside. The five control lines from the 6522 are sent via five 4.7k ohms resistors. These are still able to power the 5110 display with a logic one!! Shades of the original ARM chip discovery. When all of the signal lines are high, they pull the supply rail of the 5110 to about 4.6V and it still works!!!
Worth considering there’s more to engineering than mere voltage.
Perhaps its a thermal limitation, they spec to 100C and I would bet they wanted to hit 125C full scale industrial to sell to that market, but couldn’t. And maybe running at higher voltage means it’ll only run up to 90C before overheating at max current output on gpio pins, which is not likely to ever be a problem for hobbyists doing “normal” desktop projects, but the spec guaranteed up to 100C, so …
Never forget manufacturers “play” to their biggest customers. Given a thermal tradeoff between max temp vs max voltage at a given GPIO output current, we can assume they have a big customer whom was more interested in high temp than high voltage so they wrote the datasheet that way. But if they had a customer more interested in 5V than high temp, the might have written the datasheet differently for the same part.
Just stick to a 555 and all is well! :)
