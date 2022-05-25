What do you get when Pacific Northwest National Laboratories takes over what was once the largest and deepest gold mine in North America? The answer might be enough energy to power 10,000,000 homes. The enhanced geothermal systems project includes the lab and several partners from academia and industry and aims to test sending fluids down boreholes so the Earth can heat them up. Hot fluids, of course, can easily create electricity.
At 4,100 feet underground, the old mine is not very convenient to get to. However, modern technology means that the equipment is largely automated so workers can carry out experiments from home using a computer or even a phone. The system itself is 7 feet long by 7 feet wide and 30 feet long. It was assembled above ground, tested, and then split into 4×4 sections for transportation deep below the surface.
The work tunnel is airconditioned, although once you go down for your shift at 6:30AM, you don’t get to go back up until 6:30PM so working from home is a definite advantage.
Some researchers on the project hosted a “deep talk” (we see what they did there) recently and you can see the video, below.
Paradoxically, you can get heat from the earth or you can dump heat into the earth. Great way to cool your next gaming rig.
3 thoughts on “Geothermal System Is A Real Gold Mine”
“enough energy to power 10,000,000 homes. ”
For how long? Energy = power * time.
Thankfully, the original article gets the terminology correct.
The popular-press “enough power for xxx homes”, generally assumes about a kilowatt per home. So “… to power 10,000,000 homes” will produce (it’s inferred) 10 GW of electricity.
10 GW from horribly inefficient low-grade geothermal heat. You do very well to convert even 10% of that low grade heat input into electricity, so it requires transferring 100 GW of heat to make 10 GW of electricity.
You can use that heat for (e.g.) district heating or desalination or something, but that’s a LOT of heat to get rid of. Where are you going to dump it? Certainly not a river. This is South Dakota. Dumping this amount of power into even its biggest river, the great Missouri, will raise the river temperature 40 degrees C. Or, in SD, that would be 72 F.
Dump it into cooling towers? It will evaporate 10 tons of water per second. In terms a resident can relate to, that’s 700 acre-feet per day.
“7 feet long by 7 feet wide and 30 feet long” hahaha this is funny.
