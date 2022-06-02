There are some inventions that look completely pointless to the untrained eye: who would ever need a motorized garbage can, an electric pencil sharpener or a battery-powered eraser? Quite often, it turns out that there is some niche use case where such tools make complete sense, as is the case for motorized erasers. Having a tiny piece of rubber spinning at high speed gives artists and drafters a way to very precisely delete or lighten bits of their drawing, something that’s nearly impossible to do with a regular eraser.
[Franklinstein] however decided to design a high-speed eraser integrated into a mechanical pencil that brings the whole concept straight back to the pointless category, although not without showing off his advanced engineering skills. The Erase-O-Matic contains a miniature electric motor sourced from a quadcopter, together with an ultra-small lithium-ion battery and a power switch. The spinning bit is held by a tiny bearing, with the whole setup covered by a machined aluminium housing.
Tests with a laser tachometer show a rotational speed of about 30,000 RPM, which is almost three times as fast as a commercial electric eraser. And although it has very good erasing performance, it also wears out its tip in a few seconds, so a bit less speed could actually make this device more useful. If you’re planning to build one of these yourself, you might want to first read our primer on small DC motors.
6 thoughts on “Power Up Your Pencil With The 30,000 RPM Erase-O-Matic”
The youtube “thing” these days seems to be somebody with an absurd expression holding up whatever gadget they have brewed up. I am hoping this will pass soon. It sort of reminds me of the joke. What are a red-necks last words?
“Hey y’all — watch this”
The algorithm loves people pulling funny faces for some goddamned reason; I assume it drove itself into a culdesac based on young kids frantically clicking on videos with those kinds of thumbnails.
NASA pencil eraser?
Pencil is a great power thank you guys mention me
I ‘member seeing powered erasers in the 80s or 90s, aimed at draftsmen really I think (So before AutoCAD was “everything”) and a tad bigger, needing something like a Mabuchi 360 and a few C cells in.
Heh, been around a long while it seems, at least in corded versions… went looking for the ones I remember, and not seeing them.. hard to tell whether there was a 21st century resurgence in use the last few years, or they’ve always been a subsurface nichey niche all along. Anyhoo, some of the real early corded ones are looking like they went down to the factory floor sometime in the 1940s, snatched up an electric wrench and minimally modified it to hold an eraser :-D
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)