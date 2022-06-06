Researchers at MIT and in China have improved the old-fashioned solar still with a new inexpensive device that harnesses the sun to remove salt from water. Traditionally, these kinds of systems use a wick to draw water, but once the wick becomes fouled with salt, the device needs cleaning or other maintenance. Not exactly what you want in a survival situation. You can read the paper in Nature if you want more details.
The key to this new technique is black paint and polyurethane with 2.5-millimeter holes drilled in it. The idea is that warmer water above the insulating medium causes the salt to concentrate in the cooler water beneath the insulator allowing efficient vaporization of the water. As the water evaporates, it causes the salt concentration at the top to rise, which then sinks due to the higher density and lower-concentration salt water rises to the top to evaporate.
Because the materials are commonplace, the team says a one-meter-square system costs about $4 to produce. A system that size could provide a family’s daily drinking water.
So far, the prototype system has worked in the lab for at least a week without accumulating salt. The next challenge is to scale it to something more practical, but due to the low cost and simplicity of the system, it seems it would be easy enough to make that happen or to reproduce the device for your own testing.
Desalination is a problem you can approach from many different angles. You can also harvest clean water from fog, something else that started at MIT.
8 thoughts on “This $4 Desalination Device Provides Drinking Water For The Whole Family”
The description wasn’t very clear to me, but if I understand correctly, the idea is that the water is still evaporated, so it’s basically a solar still, but without the problem of salt crystals depositing in the evaporation vessel.
The warm water can dissolve more salt, which increased the density (apparently much more then the higher temperature decreases the density), which makes it flow down, taking the excess salt with it, preventing this salt from depositing on the surfaces of the device.
Is this really such a huge problem in solar stills? I’d think just letting the water evaporate and scraping the salt off at the end of the day could work (if the vessel is scrape-resistant), or simply changing the water a bit more often. As long as it’s warm, the salt should not crystalize, unless you allow to much of the water to evaporate. Changing the water more often does waste some energy because you’re replacing warm water with cold water, but this device does exactly the same, as far as I can tell.
I guess the main advantage is that you’re only heating a thin layer of water, making it more efficient?
The article could be greatly improved with a clear problem statement at the very beginning.
warm water can dissolve more salt, Uh, no.
Warm water does not ‘dissolve more salt’, at least not to any great degree. (Warm dissolves it *faster*, but the ultimate concentration of salt is not much different for warm vs cold water).
This looks like it’s encouraging stratification. It happens naturally in bigger ponds, but shallow ponds will allow the bottom to heat, encouraging convective mixing. This interposed layer frustrates that mixing.
@Paul
Uh, yes. At 0°C 366.5 g/l, at 100°C it’s 389.9 g/l, according to [1]. Solid salts tend to do this.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solubility_table
That difference is a lot smaller than I expected, but it’s obviously enough to sufficiently change the density for this to work.
Will it work on a small boat or survival raft etc, or will the incessant bobbing and rolling around on top of the worlds supply of not yet potable water mess up the fluid mechanics?
At a guess, evaporation of fresher (less salty) water is going to take less heat than evaporation of brine, so you’re getting additional efficiency that way, too.
I wonder if it could be used with calcium chloride to make a solar powered dehumidifier.
Yeah, I was mentally bookmarking it for a deeper dive into the science for control of solutions for other purposes. Glaubers salt for thermal transfer, liquid battery electrolytes etc etc.
However for that particular idea, I think it would work maybe to get an efficient first/last stage (Depending on which way round you’re looking at it), but may require multiple stages with other techniques.
