One staple of science fiction is the ornithopter, which is a plane with moving wings. While these haven’t proved very practical in the general sense, a recent paper talks about mimicking natural wings changing shape to improve maneuverability in drones and other aircraft. In particular, the paper talks about how the flight performance of many birds and bats far exceeds that of conventional aircraft.
The technical term for being more maneuverable than a conventional aircraft is, unsurprisingly, called supermaneuverability. Aircraft performing things like the Pugachev Cobra maneuver (watch the video below, or the latest Top Gun movie) require this type of operation, and with modern aircraft, this means using thrust-vector technology along with unstable airframes and sophisticated computer control. That’s not how birds or bats operate, though, and the paper uses modern flight simulation techniques to show that biomimicry and thrust vector technology don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
So how do you apply lessons from birds, bats, and even flying squirrels to drones? The answer appears to be in allowing the wings to dynamically change shape or, as the paper calls it, morph.
One key maneuver covered in the paper is especially interesting to military drones: RaNPAS or rapid-nose-pointing-and-shooting. Presumably, you aren’t worried about that for your next drone project, but being able to maneuver more like a bird would be great.
Not that we haven’t seen actual ornithopters around here. Some of them are practically prehistoric.
3 thoughts on “Up In The Sky… It’s A Bird… It’s A Drone… Oh Yeah, It’s A Drone”
Wow love that chemtrail :D
Tuns out that most passengers don’t like weird maneuvers while traveling a few thousand kilometers in an airplane. They even start getting worried by a bit of turbulence. I’ve also never seen a bird pull 8G at mach 2.
On top of that, that “cobra” maneuver looks fancy, but it does not seem very suiting for a fighter yet to do low speed shows in front of an eager enemy.
But, euh, what was the subject of this story?
… Turns out that if you follow the first link, there is a second link to a 38 page .pdf about Pitch-axis supermanoeuvrability in a biomimetic morphing-wing aircraft, which looks quite serious, but too serious for light reading.
It’s not about passenger aircraft, is it? (Though I believe there are applications of morphing wings for passenger jets to improve fuel efficiency at different speeds?).
As the article clearly says, it’s about RaNPAS – pointing the nose of the plane at an enemy, presumably because you’ve got guns/canons mounted along the fuselage which – whilst they may have some tracking – need the plane body to be pointed largely in the direction of fire.
Others can say better but I believe the canon has fallen out of favour in fighters, with missiles taking its place? But this might tip it back. Particularly for, say, drone fighters.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)