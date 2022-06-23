Around GPS In 100 Videos

Do you know what the IODC word in GPS data means? If so, great! If not, head over to see the 32nd of [Michel van Biezen’s] 100-part video series on GPS. You probably want to watch the other 31 videos before he gets too much further ahead of you, too. [Michel] reminds you of that professor you had in college who knows a whole lot about something. In fact, scanning his YouTube channel, he knows a lot about many topics ranging from optics, chemistry, kalman filters, and lots of electronics.

There is a dedicated playlist for the GPS videos dating back to 2016. So 32 videos in about six years. So you might have a little time to catch up. While the first video is pretty introductory as you might expect, by the time you get to video 7 the topics switch to things like the C/A code, BPSK, and gory details of all the frame data, including the IODC word.

We aren’t sure what he’s going to do in the other 68 videos, but it is sure to be interesting if you want to know all about GPS. If you don’t, you might still enjoy some of his playlists on calculus, physics, or other interesting topics. The ones we watched were all very informative.

You hope your GPS data is accurate and it should be, barring any tampering. Decoding GPS isn’t just good for knowing where you are, it also helps you know what time it is to a very tight tolerance.