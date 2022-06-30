LCD Screen Windows Are This Summer’s Hottest Case Mod

Case modding took off in the late 90s, and taught us all that computers could (and should!) look awesome. Much of the aesthetic went mainstream, and now tons of computer cases come with lights and windows and all the rest. [WysWyg_Protogen] realized those simple case windows could be way cooler with a neat LCD hack, and set to work.
The concept is simple. Take an old LCD monitor, remove the backlight and extraneous hardware, and then install it to the window in a computer case. When lit from behind via LEDs in the case, the screen creates a ghostly display through which the computer’s internals can still partially be seen. It’s a really compelling effect, and in theory, quite easy to achieve. All one need do is mount the stripped-down screen to the case and pipe it video from the graphics card.
In practice, it’s a little tricky. Disassembling the screen and removing things like the anti-glare coating can be tough to do without damaging the delicate panel inside. The windows typically used on computer cases can dull the effect, too. However, [WysWyg_Protogen] is continuing to tinker with the project and the results are getting increasingly impressive with each iteration. It doesn’t photograph too well, but it looks truly amazing in motion.
We often forget LCDs are transparent in their basic form, as we generally only use them with backlights or reflective backers. They really do look great when used in this transmissive way, though. Video after the break.
Actually beside myself right now. How does this look this good? This was a trash pile monitor and this looks like a 700 dollar case upgrade pic.twitter.com/4yBXlcY921
— 💜🖤🤍 WysiWyg Pride-ogen 🏳️🌈 (@WysWyg_Protogen) June 26, 2022
And here I am remembering the groovy times when people had fish in their case mods
Check out the iBuyPower Snowblind case. A commercial product that did the same. Unfortunately very rare. I think it was only available as part of complete pc from iBuyPower. I tried to get one second hand for some time, but no success. Only source i could find is a shop in the USA that does not ship to my country.
In the ’70s/’80s the future was supposed to be LCD house windows – instead of curtains or blinds you’d have a knob on the wall to darken the windows. These days it would have to be internet-connected with a smartphone app. But sometimes the future never comes.
Or it comes way later than we expect, or only to the few. LCD house windows still exist, just not in most houses. Too expensive and brittle to be of use as normal glass, at least how they normally manufacture it. I’d honestly be curious if it would be possible to convert existing windows. Now I’m gonna go do some searching.
