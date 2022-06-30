Airless tires have been “a few years away” from production for decades now. They’re one of the automotive version of vaporware (at least those meant for passenger vehicles), always on the cusp of being produced but somehow never materializing. They have a number of perks over traditional air-filled tires in that they are immune to flats and punctures, and since there aren’t any airless tires available at the local tire shop, [Driven Media] decided to make and test their own.
The tires are surprisingly inexpensive to make. A few pieces of drainage tubing of varying diameters, cut to short lengths, and then bolted together with off-the-shelf hardware is all it takes, although they note that there was a tremendous amount of hardware needed to fasten all the pipe lengths together. With the structure in place they simply cut a tread off of a traditional tire and wrapped it around each of the four assemblies, then bolted them up to their Caterham street-legal race car for testing.
While the ride quality was notoriously (and unsurprisingly) rough and bumpy, the tires perform admirably under the circumstances and survive being driven fairly aggressively on a closed-circuit race course. For such a low price and simple parts list it’s shocking that a major tire manufacturer like Michelin hasn’t figured out how to successfully bring one to a light passenger car yet.
Thanks to [Itay] for the tip!
3 thoughts on “DIY Airless Tires Work Surprisingly Well”
Why have tire manufacturers not figured out how to produce airless tyres? What proportion of tyre replacements are due to causes that would be eliminated by airless tyres? That may be an economic disincentive.
The photograph with the nail board gives another clue. Spike strips, both fixed and portable, are used to slow down or stop drivers in some locations. What effect would they have on airless tyres? Security disincentive.
One disadvantage is that you have to replace your whole wheel every time the tread wears out. So four new wheels every 50,000 miles.
they should have probably used aviation safety wire to keep the fasteners from loosening themselves due to torque and centrifugal force. these things will likely fail catastrophically if they lose too many fasteners.
