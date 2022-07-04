If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub.
Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser.
We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.
Not really more practical, but we’ve also seen what claims to be an entire operating system written in Scratch. Honestly, we aren’t fluent enough with Scratch to understand what it really does but the code looks like it is just throwing some characters on the screen using memory access.
We wondered what sort of things people would build with Scratch 3.0. Now we know. Of course, our favorite Scratch application was flying our cheap drone.
2 thoughts on “Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That”
It was already documented https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sturgeon%27s_law
And there was no need for triggering polarization with
If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel,
“Honestly, we aren’t fluent enough with Scratch to understand what it really does”
Did you ask kids? ;)
Sometimes I think that scratch could be funny home automation system language. Easy to learn, visually oriented and good for simple tasks. In the end not everybody needs/wants “smart” home and automated home would be good enough. And we have long tradition of kids programming home devices because adults could not follow technological advance like VHF recorders in ’80 or TV until now.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)