Airbus A380 Completes Flight Powered By Cooking Oil

Fossil fuels are making news for all the wrong reasons of late. Whether it’s their contribution to global climate change or the fact that the price and supply hinges on violent geopolitics, there are more reasons than ever to shift to cleaner energy sources.
In the world of aviation, that means finding a cleaner source of fuel. A test earlier this year took place in pursuit of that very goal, where an Airbus A380 airliner was flown solely on fuel derived from cooking oil.
Sustainable Fuels Are Key
Globally, aviation activity produces around 2.1% of carbon dioxide emissions attributable to human activity. As a whole, it makes up 12% of emissions from transport as a whole. While emissions dipped thanks to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, on a whole, those emissions are trending back up as the industry has returned to regular operation.
One way to reduce this figure is to switch to a sustainable fuel source. When fossil fuels are dug up and burned, they release stored carbon into the atmosphere, creating warming. However, so-called Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) gets around this problem by relying on organic ingredients. The idea is that the carbon dioxide released from its combustion is offset by the carbon dioxide absorbed by the crops and organic matter used in its production. It’s imperfect, and certainly not a true zero-emissions solution; outside of losses and inefficiencies, combustion engines of all types tend to produce other harmful gases like oxides of nitrogen. However, it is still a serious improvement over traditional fossil fuels; Airbus claims that flying planes on SAF could net a reduction in carbon output of 53% to 71%.
To demonstrate the concept, an Airbus A380 was flown on March 25 from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse, France, where Airbus is based. The plane completed a three-hour flight, with one Rolls-Royce Trent 900 jet engine running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. A further test was executed on March 29, where the fuel was used during the demanding take-off and landing phases.
The fuel supplied for the test came from French company TotalEnergies. The specific type of SAF fuel used is known as HEFA-SPK, or Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids – Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene. It’s made by chemical treatment of waste cooking oils and fats, which processes it into a usable substitute for kerosene-type jet fuels.
HEFA-SPK fuel is in many ways a mature technology, and is already being used in aviation today. Airbus aircraft are already approved to fly on 50% blends of HEFA-SPK with regular jet fuel, and it makes up 1% of jet fuel used globally. However, for now, it’s still more expensive than regular jet fuel, and production is limited, slowing its uptake.
Airbus’s tests were successful, and build upon earlier tests which got 50% blends approved for use. The company hopes to get planes certified to use 100% SAF by the end of the decade.
They’re not the only company working in this space, either. Where Airbus elected to run just one engine on SAF, others are going further. Swedish SAF supplier Neste recently completed a test in partnership with ATR and Braathens Regional Airlines. The successful test ran both engines of a ATR 72-600 small regional airliner on SAF. It builds on several prior tests on single engines, and the companies hope to get certified for 100% SAF use by 2025.
Overall, there’s still much work to be done before airlines are running solely on sustainable fuel. The safety-conscious, conservative nature of airline regulations mean that it will still be some time before the fuel is approved for use in all conditions. Production capacity must also be ramped up, along with provisions made for distributing the fuel to airports. In the absence of regulations promoting its use, SAFs must also find a way to compete with fossil fuels on price, or people will have to show that they’re willing to pay a green premium.
However, none of these hurdles are insurmountable. Expect more flights to run on SAF blends in the short term, and to see the fuel take over entirely in some applications in future.
[Banner Image: “F-WWOW” by Oliver Holzbauer. Thumbnail: Airbus A380-800 by Steve Elliott.]
10 thoughts on “Airbus A380 Completes Flight Powered By Cooking Oil”
A practical problem is that there isn’t very much of it. In the US, about 4.5 billion pounds of used cooking is collected per year. That’s about 16 million barrels, or less than a day’s worth of US crude oil consumption. And of course, that cooking oil is already used for other applications.
If demand was there to drive the prices up, farmers could grow crops with high oil yields, just as they do now to produce ethanol.
No, it’s not efficient or great, but it’s a possibility that’s less worse for the planet than continuing to burn fossil fuels at our current rate. And existing planes can work interchangeably with it while still landing at airports that only provide fossil fuels. All without building a new fleet of very expensive aircraft.
The right answer is less jet fueled trips, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Oilseed crops have at least triple the energy recoverable per acre than corn to ethanol though.
> If demand was there to drive the prices up, farmers could grow crops with high oil yields, just as they do now to produce ethanol.
Sure. While 10% of the world population are hungry, the 1st world only thinks about jetting around…
Congratulations!
Yep and majority of that oil is being collected and shipped to China so they can make cheap fuel while we pay $6/gallon. A friend and I had been working on a project/plan years ago to contract farmers to grow oil crops and we would process a % of that crop into fuel for them to operate on and take a % for ourselves to operate our machinery and cover our production costs. We constructed a mobile fuel processing facility that we could convert seed to oil to fuel, we had the production plant finished and needed to acquire seed presses yet but politics and regulations forced us to discontinue operations along with funding to move ahead. Motivation became a major issue along with a huge lack of work resources that had motivation to do a job and produce a quality product. Now making Diesel fuel from oil seed isn’t really rocket science but it does take a bit of chemical knowledge and when you’re done, you can have a fuel that will work in a conventional turbine engine and a piston engine. The big problem is the current land mass capable of raising crops on is limited and clearing the Amazon is not a solution nor is farming a desert with rivers that are drying up like in my other post. Natural life in regions that are not currently used as farm land will and is going to suffer which only contributes to the extinction level we are dealing with right now ! We have to face the reality that real estate is not being made to support all the things we believe we must do to exist. Only one true solution, we need to cut back on population and activity or we are going to exclude future life completely at higher levels, the only thing left will be coach roaches and centipedes, scorpions and micro organisms maybe some plant life at least for a little while. It’s not hard to see why so much wealth is being invested in search for a place to fly off to so we can exploit that place also to insure at least some of us or our descendants continue on in time.
A friend of mine and I tried to make a shift from Petro fuels, Diesel, many years ago when the prices did their first launch into the $3+ realm and we did pretty good that first year, managed to keep all 4 of our Diesel Dodge pickups going plus supplying fuel for the 3 tractors we were using to put up nearly 500 tons of hay plus supplying his brother with fuel to run his semi for hauling cattle and hay and even had some fuel left over to pawn off for a few people to promote our work. We built a processing facility that we could turn out around 1000 gallons a day from materials we had around the ranch plus a minor amount of needed items we didn’t have on hand. Willy Nelson tried to buy the plant from us, my friend declined and before the next year came around, politics and regulations at the tribal level, state and federal level along with veggy oil supply issues pretty much put us out of business ! The establishment in this country has adjusted itself to do anything and everything it possibly can to squeeze anyone that makes an attempt to wean itself from the market and become self sufficient or become productive enough to assist regional economies. The fuel we were producing, we did crude testing of our own and we were confident back in 2005 our fuel or any of the fuels being made at that time would be adequate for air travel with very little modifications to conventional turbine engines of the era. There’s no way any fuel source outside of internal combustion fuels of any chemical makeup are going to be efficient enough to power agricultural or commercial machinery. It simply isn’t going to work to expect a pile of batteries to power a tractor to work a farm field all day or pull a rail line of cars loaded with freight or anything else. The only possible way that could be done would be with a widely distributed source of renewable electric power along the rails and then all the rails would have to be isolated to prevent death from contact with the rails. There is not enough arable land in use to supply enough crop product to produce fuel to run the machinery and adequately supply the necessary resources for food to feed populations as is let alone the same at growth rates ! Water supplies are in danger of depletion and pollution, distribution of said water is going to become a critical issue, take the Rio Grande, Colorado, and every other river west of the divide here, look at the Po in Italy, the Amazon and the deforestation issue in South America, which is affecting the rainfall which feeds the flow. The only thing that is going to make a sustainable difference on this planet from this point on is a mass die off of the human race coupled with the major cut back of activity that will bring about until the planet is at a point it can absorb what is happening. Those people that are in control of the financial element have no intent to change anything that will affect their value and benefit the whole of this earth as long as any change means they must invest their personal wealth back into sustainability ! The current ecologic / economic trend is going to force everyone to pay out from their own resources to switch to something that is only going to cost more to transfer to. That means cheap fueled transportation is traded for costly electric requiring the most massive recycling program ever seen to procure resource materials from out dated technology. That in itself is going to produce a major pollutant problem we will be forced to address if possible. This planet has faced numerous mass extinctions not from human activity and from humans in the last few centuries and the record shows it will continue until the planet is another lifeless mass in the universe because as time on a universal scale will put the planet in a zone where life will not be possible. So faced with that, why would anyone that is making a fortune during their life be concerned about anything after their life? Unless any efforts undertaken at present will bolster their wealth presently. It’s all a big hoax to cause panic and brainwashing. I used to think different when I was younger and thought I could make even a tiny difference and I did for a very short time. Now I can see it doesn’t matter because I learned my life has a limit and it is getting limited more faster than I care to think. As King Solomon said way back, whatever you attempt to do with and in your life, be about it with all your efforts because it is all in vain ! The only salvation is going to be in a resurrection if their is to be one, I hope there is, I’m trying desperately to believe there will be one. It’s getting pretty hard to maintain faith anymore.
Farming has been done differently before and it may be again…
Back in the days of steam, engines of sufficient power were too big to go across the field and back, so they sat either side of it and pulled the plow or other implements back and forth with a cable and pulleys.
If all the fuel was gone, either you could do that with something with a semi trailer sized battery either end, or run power lines every other field or two, that you could hook up to more statically than the image of a corded electric mower which might appear if you think of an electric combine, and run the cable and pulleys across the same.
Amused am I on the dilemma of used cooking oil.
Any low grade fuel creates issues of reliability.
Granted the “Chemical Treating” will raise the energy density so the Air Bus will remain aloft, but still.
In a bus or truck, bio-diesel (cooking oil) needs to be heated to operate even close to diesel.
I built and maintained some turbines using low quality CH4, sucked from landfills.
It was such low quality (BTU Wise) the we were required to start and heat up the turbines on diesel and then switch over to the gas.
Kerosene, (JP fuels) has Flash point 38 °C (100 °F; 311 K)
Auto ignition temperature 210 °C (410 °F)
Untreated oil, (I need to know what exact oil as they all vary) has a much higher vapor point.
Sad to say some actually invested funds with Madoff.
As they say, “If It Works, It Ships”.
I once tried to light a fire with newspaper which was wet, it didn’t work. Since that is made from woodpulp this single anecdote obviously proves the impossibility of ever using bio sourced fuels, the end.
;-)
OK, on a different note: cornseed at high pressure expells veggie oil. Sell that for french fries, recycle it later for some kerosene/ diesel. Use the expelled seed for something else like either food or some organic chemical or even quasi fertilizer. Problem is not enough now in process for whatever nefarious cablistic satanic reason to not do this and petroleum is still too cheap to avoid. Is it perfect? No but that’s a start which is better than wailing and renting one’s garment
