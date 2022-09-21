If you grew up before high gas prices and strict emission control regulations, you probably had — or wanted — a car with a V8 engine. An engineering masterpiece created in France, it would define automotive power for the best part of a century. Of course, you can still get them, but the realities of our day make them a luxury. [Vlad] shows us his latest Christmas list addition: a fully-functioning but tiny V8 — the Toyan FS-V800 that has a displacement of two centiliters.
It runs on R/C nitro fuel and is claimed to be the world’s smallest production V8. You can buy the thing built or as a kit and we suggest to protect your street cred, you claim you bought the kit even if you go for the assembled version. The cylinder bores are 17 mm and 16 tiny valves regulate the flow. There are even tiny mufflers for the manifold exhaust. [Dennis] has a video of his operating that you can see below, and his YouTube channel has a lot of information on building the kit and some modifications, too.
Cooling? Water-cooled, of course. The manufacturer claims the engine can rev to 12,500 RPM and can produce over four horsepower. The total size would allow it to fit easily in a five inch cubical volume. You could build it into something, or just display it as a conversation piece. Be prepared for sticker shock, though. We hear the going price for these is about $1,500.
If you’re a bit short on cash or would rather just play with some pretend ponies, this impressive open source engine simulator might be just what you’re looking for.
14 thoughts on “Wow! You Could Have A (Tiny) V8!”
Aaah, Ad-a-Day, my favourite place to learn about new products!
Why settle for a V8, when you can get a V12 along with the rest of the car. It only takws about 15 years
Really impressive, and his french accent really cracked me up !
I… did now know… that I needed to build a tiny V8 engine… until a few minutes ago.
Cool!
And for the record my truck has a V-8 , and most of the trucks at work are all V8s….. My son’s truck is a bigger Ford V-8 from the 80s as his is a 3/4 Ton. Now in cars … different story, although I saw a new Corvette today … assume their isn’t a sewing machine engine under its hood.
It would, however, be interesting to run a sewing machine on a full size V8 engine.
I think they mentioned in the advertisement (oops, article) that the V8 still lives on in “luxury” vehicles. I realize that trucks aren’t always luxury vehicles but they often come with a comparable price tag (when new). There are probably a few vehicles with a V8 in the middle price ranges of new vehicles, but, they are far from common outside of work trucks (which don’t really give that same sexy appeal that the author is referring to).
P.S. I’d personally classify the Corvette as luxury or equivalent as far as being financially viable. And, with all the sports cars that have speakers playing engine noise to make the car seem more powerful, I wouldn’t put the sewing machine motor idea past them.
“a fully-functioning but tiny V8 — the Toyan FS-V800 that has a displacement of two centiliters.”
It’s 28 cc. Pretty sure the “0.02 liter” comes from conversions and poor rounding.
Also, “centiliters”? Seriously? What’s next, decagrams and hectojoules? Even if 0.02 liters was right, just say 20 mL.
A 1l V8 would seriously interest me (even a V6/V10/V12) but when you’re down to 28cc, it wouldn’t move a moped.
According to google, at 4HP, it’s about as strong as a 3kw brushless drone motor (granted, torque and rpm are massively different between the two).
Perfect for a lawn mower.
Nah… at 4 HP, an equivalent of around 3 kW, portable power pack. Bonus for putting this and a generator into one appropriate sized ammo can, another for the power converter for various voltage outputs, and a third to house the nitro fuel.
Not a bad idea, but I think a 4-cylinder boxer, or even 2-cylinder opposed configuration would be much better, from both cost and compactness factors. Tech Ingredients (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1yB49G756OI) did a series where he attempted to build a power pack for a big drone, to take advantage of the high energy density of hydrocarbon fuels as a way to get long duration drone flights. He used two model airplane engines coupled together to get the desired power output. This video shows the bench setup; I don’t recall him ever building a flyable version, as I recall the numbers just didn’t work out to make it practical.
one of my engineer friends purchased one of these to play with. power output is extremely low, the cooling system has one side of the engine running significantly hotter than the other side, and several of the cylinders run lean. i’d not bother with this toy of an engine.
https://www.rcuniverse.com/forum/engine-conversions-92/11701654-next-conversion-toyan-fs-v800-v-8-a.html
