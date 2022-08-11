Hack Your Engine Virtually

It is no secret that we like simulating circuits before we build something and there are plenty of great tools for that. But what about those of us who work on cars? Well, you might try engine-sim which is a real-time internal combustion engine simulation. Honestly, the program freely admits that it isn’t accurate enough to do engineering or engine tuning. But on the plus side, it has audio output and is at least good as an educational tool to show an engine running and how different parameters might affect it. You can see a video of the tool below.
[Ange-Yaghi] mentions that the code was primarily to power the YoutTube demo. However, the Readme hints that it might be better — or at least different — and collaboration to make it better is welcome.
We know firsthand that a simulator doesn’t have to be totally accurate to give you a feel for how things work. After all, most simulations for electronics don’t always model things like wire resistance and parasitic effects. We’ll leave it to the more engine savvy to tell us if this simulator is close enough to be useful.
The keyboard commands let you toggle the ignition, change gearing using a clutch, and change the throttle. We’d love to see a screen of data like this for our actual car engine and maybe using one of those Bluetooth dongles, you could get close.
We remember a clock that was also an engine simulator, of sorts. If your simulation dreams center more on electronics, there are plenty of choices there.
I think this is great for learning some basics, well done to the author. However if you want to do any real engineering you’d be best sticking with Ricardo’s software or similar, which can do literally the entire powertrain including 1D, 2D and 3D dynamics, audio etc. Ricardo is ridiculously capable
I hope the simulator continues to be improved to the point that someday I could load in the data for an engine I have,
e.g. 1950 Ford 8RT or Honda V-Itec? and test various inputs such as injector pulse width or MAF at various temperatures,
exhaust systems….
Or inject actual engine data (CAN bus)
But as it is right now, it is a great idea and an effort worthy of applause.
Subarus with CVT have a software emulation of a manual transmission that you shift with paddles on the steering wheel like a Ferrari or a Saab. I decided to equip mine with an imaginary clutch pedal. The imaginary clutch works really well, and will probably never need repair or adjustment, unlike the one on my old Saab. It was only a couple of years ago that I decided to upgrade my ride and get rid of the imaginary manual choke, it was still working fine but I decided it was time for a change.
Honestly if this sounds weird to you then what do you think of the mustang that makes fake engine noises???
