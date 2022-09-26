Smart Pills Can Tell Your Doctor That You’ve Taken Them

We have many kinds of pills available these days to treat all kinds of different disorders. Of course, the problem with pills is that they don’t work if you don’t take them. Even Worse, for some medicines, missing a dose can cause all kinds of undesirable withdrawl effects and set back a patient’s treatment.
Smart pills aim to fix this problem with a simple monitoring solution that can tell when a patient has taken their medication. They’re now publicly available and authorized for use, so let’s look at how they work.
They’re Putting Microchips In The Pills Now (Really!)
The development of the smart pill is very much a product of miniaturization. Modern electronics has advanced to the point where tiny sensors can be created in a size small enough to embed in a single pill.
Perhaps the most well-known example is the medication known as Abilify MyCite, approved by the FDA in 2017. It’s a treatment that consists of an aripiprazole tablet with an included sensor that helps determine when a patient has taken the pill. The mechanism of action is ingenious. A tiny CMOS circuit is placed in the pill, along with a primitive battery cell. The battery cell is made up of magnesium and copper chloride. It is activated and releases its energy when the pill is in the presence of stomach acid, powering the CMOS circuit which sends a low-power modulated signal at a frequency of between 10 and 30 KHz, at a rate of approximately two packets per second. The signal is then picked up by a patch worn on the body, which sends a ping to a paired smartphone or tablet over standard Bluetooth. The components that make up the sensor are either harmlessly processed by the body or passed out as waste, with the sensor itself roughly the size of a grain of sand.
The system allows a smartphone to log when the patient takes a pill, updating the patient’s own records and sharing them with medical personnel. It also allows reminders to be sent if the patient forgets a dose, for example. By taking an automatic log, the system can help patients that may have issues remembering to take their medication. It can also alert doctors early in the case that a patient is missing their regular doses.
In the case of the Abilify MyCite pill, the medication involved is an ayptical antipsychotic drug by the technical name of aripiprazole. It’s primarily used as a treatment for conditions like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. It’s a medication that can have negative withdrawl effects. The conditions it is intended to treat are also those that often come with issues around forgetting to take medications regularly. Thus, on paper, a system to track patients taking such a medication would appear to be a great tool to avoid negative outcomes.
Despite this, the Abilify MyCite monitoring system has raised significant concerns around patient privacy and safety. To ease this, thus far, patients using the system must sign consent forms allowing doctors or family members to monitor the system. The smartphone app will also allow the patient to block the sharing of this data at will.
However, there are concerns that such technology will enable more invasive activity from the healthcare system. Insurers could theoretically require such systems for patients requesting certain medications, and penalize those that don’t comply with their treatment scheme. Similarly, patients on release from psychiatric care could be threatened with involuntary admission for not adhering to their prescribed dose schedule. This comes with the risk that a malfunctioning pill or sensor patch could unfairly punish even “compliant” patients. Even worse, conditions like schizophrenia often come with symptoms of paranoia, particularly around surveillance and technology. Literally putting microchips into the pills to treat the condition won’t help in that regard.
There are also questions around whether or not the system will actually help patients to take their medications more regularly. Typically, medical professionals talk in terms of “patient compliance” with treatment. However, the sensors aren’t a sure-fire solution to this. Some have noted that patients could induce vomiting after taking the medicine in an attempt to fool the system. Alternatively, it’s plausible that dropping a pill into something approximating stomach acid may also trigger the chip inside to send a positive signal. Notably, the FDA notes from 2017 admit that the system hasn’t been proven to “improve patient compliance with their treatment regimen.”
Overall, smart pills are an amazing piece of medical engineering. Being able to sense when a pill has been ingested in a non-invasive manner is an impressive technological feat. As with so many new developments, though, there are heavy ethical concerns to contend with. Expect smart pills and their usage to become a shifting battleground between doctors, patients, and insurance companies in the years to come.
8 thoughts on “Smart Pills Can Tell Your Doctor That You’ve Taken Them”
Multiple tablets = user “fingeprint” -> wardriwing will be fun :)
Elderly care will easy pinpoint all their Elderly people. :S
Presence of acid is the only indicator? Isn’t that to easy to bypass?
This is another one of those things that seem interesting technologically , but not that good in the real world.
Nope.
Nope, nope, nope, nope, nope.
As someone with chronic pain, I can see how this could easily be turned against a patient who needs medications that other people regard as controversial (opiates, for example). Will we have to walk through pill sensors at the airport, and will anyone testing positive get kicked off their flight for being “a danger to those around them”? How about police checking for the presence of medications without regard to whether or not they actually impair the driver?
The last thing ANYONE needs is garbage tech like this. At what point do we stop trying to monitor people and start letting them mind their own business?
Opiates were never intended for long-term use… There are altnerative therapies.
Excuse me whilst I EMP my pills and build a tinfoil vest…
There are some days that I would really need this. I am sometimes quite forgetful and it would be nice to have something that is pestering me until I have taken my medication.
Luckily my medication is not essential to my survival so it would be to expensive to include in my pills.
My point is that people with bad memory/dementia could really use this to remember to take their medication.
Please don’t start with the panicked imaginations. First, the pills don’t broadcast anything until their internal batteries are energized by stomach acid. They’re not going to ping an airport sensor while they’re in your suitcase, or respond to war driving.
They’re very low power inefficient transmitters. Not that they can’t be made better, but these aren’t yet. They have to be received by a patch worn on the body, which then retransmits the info to a cell phone or bluetooth device. If you want to be concerned about security start with the Bluetooth signal, the phone software, and the service it contacts, because those points are where the system is likely to be compromised.
Finally, not every use is unwanted. I’d love a reminder that could tell me that I’ve forgotten to take my evening pills. Not that I would track such things for my doctor or insurance company, just that I don’t want to miss a dose so *I* don’t suffer as a result of missing it.
I’m fortunate that I don’t suffer from the disorders that this particular pill treats. If I was, I’m not sure if I’d recognize the pills’ help or not. But treating mental illness with antipsychotic medicines is a really tricky business, and if this helps patient outcomes, it’s a good thing.
UN troops: we’ve got you surrounded! Come take your smart pill!
