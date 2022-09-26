Over the years we’ve featured quite a few radiatioactivity detectors, which usually include a Geiger-Muller tube, or perhaps a large-area photodiode. But in the event of radiation exposure from a nuclear attack, how does the man in the street gauge the exposure without owning a dedicated instrument? This was a question of note at the height of the Cold War, and it’s one that [Dr. Marshall Brucer] answered in a 1962 paper entitled “When Do You Leave A Fallout Shelter“. The full paper is behind a paywall but the part we’re interested in is on the freely available first page.
Dr. Brucer‘s detector is simplicity itself, and it relies on the erosion of a static electric charge by radiation. Should you rub a plastic comb in your hair it will accumulate enough charge to pick up a small piece of paper, and under normal background radiation the charge will ebb away such that it will drop the piece of paper after about 15 seconds. His calculation is that once the field reaches around 10 roentgens per hour it will be enough to erase the charge and drop the paper immediately. There’s a comtemporary newspaper report (Page 7, just to the left of the large advertisment) which tells the reader that since the exposure limit is 100 roentgens per hour, this test failing indicates that they have nine hours to create a better shelter. For obvious reasons we can’t test this at the Hackaday bench, but those of us who remember the days when such topics were a real concern will be searching for a handy comb anyway.
Thanks [Victor Matthew] for the tip.
10 thoughts on “Probably The Simplest Radiation Detector You Already Own”
Fine as long as you have hair, any suggestions for those of us with bald heads (and wishing to avoid the ignominy of combing our pubes), or for those whose hair has already fallen out due to the radiation?
Rub the comb on a wool sweater or a silk scarf.
I hadn’t heard this idea before, interesting. I was going to mention humidity has a big effect on this. He does mention humidity near the end of that first page that is displayed.
We all need to create a baseline, run a test in our fall-out shelter now, how many seconds does my comb hold 1/4 of a facial tissue, for comparison to when the bombs have fallen.
“those of us who remember the days when such topics were a real concern”
After Russia’s comments last week, they are a real concern again. Hopefully nothing comes of it but it’s definitely back on the table.
I wonder if you could build a simple radiation detector with static elecricity generator and a hall sensor to measure the drop over time.
What does a Hall sensor sense in your wonder radiation detector?
Re: humidity – I wonder if you might be able to build this in a glass jar that wouldn’t impede radiation, use a regulated HV supply and calibrate it?
Probably The Simplest Radiation Detector You Already Own is your cell phone camera.
At the dose rates this ersatz radiation detector is said to detect, your cell phone camera images will be full of speckles.
Spiderwort can detect radiation. I can’t remember the details, but it was news in 1979.
You can also use an electric fly swatter. https://youtu.be/ZBHIp967TD8?t=21
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)