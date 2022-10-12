Rollercoasters Are Triggering The IPhone’s Crash Detection System

Apple has been busy adding new features to its smartphone and smartwatch offerings. Its new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 now feature a safety system that contacts emergency services in the event the user is in a automobile accident.
As with so many new technologies though, the feature has fallen afoul of the law of unintended consequences. Reports are that the “crash detection system” is falsely triggering on rollercoasters and in other strange circumstances. Let’s take a look at how these systems work, and why this might be happening.
Can You Sense Something?
Smartphones are so much more than just telecommunications devices or pocket computers these days. They’re sophisticated sensor packages that we carry with us wherever we go. Top-tier models now pack in everything from advanced navigation chipsets to satellite communications hardware and even 3D scanners.
Across the board, though, virtually all modern smartphones feature some kind of accelerometer inside. The most obvious use for this device is to detect the orientation of the phone relative to gravity, in order to rotate the display to suit portrait or landscape mode as needed. They’re also commonly used for controlling games or as the basis for those popular lightsaber and “digital beer” apps of a decade ago. These sensors have become more sophisticated over time, and modern phones often feature three-axis accelerometers along with gyroscopes and even magnetometers inside.
Apple has now decided to leverage the iPhone’s suite of sensors for a more noble purpose, detecting if the user has been in an automobile accident. It follows on from Google’s Pixel line of hardware that has had a similar feature for several years now. The accelerometers can be used to determine if the user has been subjected to high acceleration, such as when hitting another car and coming to a sudden stop. Similarly, the GPS can provide data on sudden speed changes, too. Additionally, the microphones can be used to detect loud noises such as shattering glass if the phone is aware it’s in a driving situation. The phone’s on-board barometer can even detect a pressure spike of airbags going off in a car with the window’s closed.
But they also try to figure out if you’re in a car in the first place. They claim to be monitoring whether it sounds like you’re in a car, passing WiFi stations, and bound to a car’s Bluetooth.
When a crash is detected, the phones typically sound an alarm and display a prompt telling the user a crash has been detected. If the user doesn’t cancel the prompt after a short period of time, the phone automatically dials emergency services and can even notify contacts that the user has been in an accident.
The Real World
Overall, there’s a whole suite of features that can work together to detect accidents. However, as testing by the Wall Street Journal showed, the crash detection features in modern smartphones come with some caveats. In a series of test crashes executed in a junkyard environment, both iPhones and Pixel phones failed to trigger alerts. The problem was that without being paired to a car’s Bluetooth device, and without the GPS indicating the user was on a public road, the phones didn’t always register that they were in a driving environment. Thus, they weren’t in a mode where the crash detection system was enabled.
It’s obviously not great if a phone fails to detect a major crash. However, these features are new, and few of us are relying on them as critical safety devices. Even if they only work to detect some crashes, they’re still delivering a net good.
However, there’s also a problem with false positives, where a crash is detected where none has occurred. One iPhone owner reported his iPhone flying off the handlebars of his motorcycle on the highway. The rider was fine; it was just that the phone had detached itself from the bike. Unfortunately, this apparently triggered the phone’s crash detection system, which notified several contacts that the owner had been in a serious accident. Upon sourcing a replacement phone, the owner was greeted by panicked voicemails from family thinking he was severely injured.
Rollercoasters have also proven problematic. Emergency dispatchers are already dealing with repeat calls from such rides, with several incidents concerning the Kings Island amusement park in Ohio. The Dollywood theme park now has signs posted up warning that the severe accelerations experienced on the ride can trigger the emergency call function on Apple Watches and other smart devices.
The Phone That Cried “WOLF!”
It’s nice to think that our electronic devices are looking out for us. With smart devices that can call emergency services when someone is incapacitated, there’s real scope to save lives with such technology.
Of course, that can all be compromised if the technology is not reliable. Humans instinctively tend to ignore the boy that cried wolf, and a smartphone that cries “car crash!” on a rollercoaster is not that far removed.
The fact is that Apple’s new hardware is the subject of most current reports. Google’s Pixel phones haven’t been similarly indicted with these false positive results. Thus, it seems likely that the technology is fundamentally sound and workable. It just may need a little more work on Apple’s part.
13 thoughts on “Rollercoasters Are Triggering The IPhone’s Crash Detection System”
The issue with machines taking decisions over humans is that no one forgives a machine error (me neither). Human stupidity is tolerable, though.
Or perhaps the rollercoasters really are exceeding known limits for human safety and are responding appropriately.
It most certainly would not be the first time that carnival ride designers didn’t understand the physics of what they are doing to the human bodies in their rides. Expecting carnival rides to be designed by experts in their field? Think again, there are no standards, you can just weld together some old junk and call it a carnival ride and charge money for people to risk their lives on it with no permission or certification necessary. If you don’t believe me, just read the news about water slides.
People tend to go for no-action when unsure, or back off when they see signs of trouble ahead.
Machines produce spurious actions and don’t stop once they’ve started some action, which causes more trouble and dangerous situations. The machines don’t think – they react.
Why not check the location of the user before sending the crash alert? The locations of major roller coasters should be easily determined; it’s not as if they are easy to move.
Because GPS and other location services can be hundreds of yards off the mark due to multi-path echoes and they have to average your location over seconds to minutes to get it down precisely enough to say you’re actually on the ride – except you’re moving constantly which adds noise to the measurement.
Even your phone’s navigator app is mostly guessing which road and which lane you’re on when you’re driving, and it will “snap” you to the road on the map while the GPS data may be telling it that you’re driving along the bottom of the ditch right next to the road. That’s because the direct path to the satellite may be blocked by a hill and it’s hearing the echo from a building on the other side of the road, adding 50 yards to the signal path.
The fact that it seems to be following you spot-on is because it’s making predictions from old data with the knowledge that you can’t magically teleport somewhere.
Yes, I think this is the best option, even if it results in a few hundred meters of roads not being covered by that safety net of the auto call.
Or better yet, they can implement fuzzy logic where the closer your GPS is to these false positives, the higher the triggering threshold (or longer time to cancel).
Also, a sensor fusion approach. For example, if it detects a crash, and then the person keeps moving, like, walking around and such, they’re probably fine, maybe it shouldn’t call.
“It’s nice to think that our electronic devices are looking out for us.”
Speak for yourself
Shall we have “Norman”, from the ST-TOS episode “I Mudd” ?
A race of intelligent androids “protecting” disgusting humans from themselves.
This makes me wonder if i could potentially trigger it with some spirited driving.
The difference in g-forces betwwen hard braking and hard objects are quite significant.
Of couse, the software has to make that determination.
From a goofle search on hard braking:
“Many safety experts use 15 ft/sec2 (0.47 g’s) as the maximum deceleration that is safe for the average driver to maintain control, good to excellent tires, dry surface. A reasonably skilled driver can stop at 20 ft/sec2 (0.62 g’s). Most production street vehicles have a maximum braking around 0.8 g’s”
from an accident:
“According to GSU’s HyperPhysics Project, a 160 lb person—wearing a seat belt and traveling at only 30 miles per hour—experiences around 30 g’s of force in a front-end collision with a fixed object. That’s 2.4 tons of force acting on the body!”
The MEMS accelerometers used to top out at 2g in each direction. You might get 2.8g therefore as a vector.
As for max braking, well 1.2g seems reasonable for me and my jalopy with warm tires.
So there isn’t much difference.
For hackers, I got some 2EUR smartwatches with a partial open source SDK based on Freqchip chipset:
https://github.com/zoobab/FR801xH
I could compile some examples, now will try to load some code on the Cortex M3 core with SWD.
How long before mandatory always-on audio for gunshot detection and triangulation? Monitoring to see if you said a bad word. Detection of excessive speed and automatic call to the ‘authorities’?
Smart watches are over rated. Nothing wrong with a good old wind-up.
