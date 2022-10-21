Injection molding is usually focused on high-volume production, but that doesn’t always need to be the case. The Recycled Plastic Skateboard Deck project centers on the use of injection molding for a relatively low-volume production line using open-source tooling.
RPSD is part of the Precious Plastics ecosystem and uses the existing and open-source shredder and extruder to turn locally-sourced plastic waste into melted plastic. The core of the tooling is in the aluminum CNC-machined top, bottom, and edge mold sections bolted to a thick steel support structure that give the skateboard deck its shape. The edge section defines the deck’s perimeter, and 64 cartridge heaters are inserted into it to bring the mold up to temperature. The mold is mounted on a scissor lift mechanism to allow it to be aligned with the extruder, and temperature control electronics are housed in a laser-cut metal enclosure, which is bolted to the base of the mold structure.
To be clear, this is not a cheap way to make a couple of skateboard decks, but rather a way for small shops to do injection molded decks in-house. At ~$7500 for the components of this relatively large mold, excluding the extruder, you’d still have to sell quite a few decks to make it economically viable.
Although small-scale injection molding has become a lot more accessible, the cost of machined metal molds will remain high for the foreseeable future. However, if you only need small, flexible parts, you could probably do it for under $50 using 3D printed molds and silicone.
3 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: Recycled Plastic Skateboard Decks Demonstrate Small-Scale Injection Molding”
But is it 7-ply, cross-grain? lol Make it out of clear wood next time just for shits and giggles.
Hm… I have been skateboarding for 35 years now, and I somehow doubt these plastic decks have the same “pop” (it´s a thing) as the wooden boards. Wood skateboards are initially quite stiff, they will lose that stiffness, depending on the abuse you put them through, over time. In my prime I replaced a deck every month at least, even if it did not have terribly visible wear around the edges. Since I have never ridden these plastic boards I can only make assumptions here, but I would guess the material has different properties. Skaeboards are typically made out of 7 plies of laminated maple, with 5 layers orientated being orientated in the long direction, and 2 layers 90° to that. When I ran a small longboard company I experimented a lot with materials to get a certain springyness (is that a word?) yet torsion-stiffness, all catered to the riders weight. I ended up using bamboo and triaxial glassfiber laminate. It is easy to build an object that looks like a cool skateboard – making one that actually rides well is decidedly more difficult.
That is very interesting to learn, thank you. I have often wondered why they dont utilize various engineered fibers in the decks of skateboards. That does make sense why they do not.
