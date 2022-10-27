There seem to be two camps when it comes to recipes: those based on volume-based measurements, and those based on the weight of ingredients. Gravimetric measurements have the advantage of better accuracy, but at the price of not being able to quickly scoop out a bit of this and a dash of that. It would be nice to get the convenience of volumetric measurements with the accuracy of weighing your ingredients, wouldn’t it?
It would, and that’s just what [Penguin DIY] did with this digital kitchen spoon scale. The build started with, perhaps not surprisingly, a large mixing spoon and a very small kitchen scale. The bowl of the spoon got lopped off the handle and attached to the strain gauge, which was removed from the scale along with its LCD display and circuit board. To hold everything, a somewhat stocky handle was fabricated from epoxy resin sandwiched between aluminum bolsters. Compartments for the original electronics parts, as well as a LiPo battery and USB charger module, were carved out of the resin block, and the electronics were mounted so that the display and controls are easily accessible. The video below shows the build as well as the spoon-scale in action in the kitchen.
We think this is not only a great idea but a fantastic execution. The black epoxy and aluminum look amazing together on the handle, almost like a commercial product. And sure, it would have been easy enough to build a scale from scratch — heck, you might even be able to do away with the strain gauge — but tearing apart an existing scale seems like the right move here.
3 thoughts on “Digital Kitchen Spoon Makes Weighing Your Ingredients A Snap”
Seems like an awful execution to me – its a kitchen good which means the spoon part at the very least has to be properly washable, so it really needs to be disconnectable if the whole thing isn’t washable (which it isn’t). And when you are using so much epoxy anyway why not throw in a wireless charging pad and encapsulate all the electronics in the first place – one of the very few cases where entirely encapsulated supremely annoying to fix electronics actually makes sense!
Not going to be particularly precise either – though for culinary purposes more than sufficient.
Do really like the idea though, give it quick change tool heads and it could be really neat. The only other thing I think I would change is the spoon for me aught be a slightly different shape so it can have some markers in it for common fluid volumes as well – for those recipes that tell you 1tbs of this and 2 grams of that. Nothing more annoying that trying to guess or look up the density of something odd like salt… Though again that is just the slightly OCD chemist in me, as for cooking if it says 20g it probably means over 5 and less than 40 will work fine in most cases, its just not precise. I like precise.
You forgot the don’t bother measuring camp.
Agree. An eyeball calibrated by experience makes for tastier food, IMNSHO ;)
