Many of us will have the problem of several computers on the same desk, and to avoid clutter we’ll use a KVM switch to share the peripherals. [The Turbanned Engineer] has an interesting solution to this problem in the form of a USB triplexer. It’s a device that routes USB data lines depending upon which of its connections is powered up.
The circuit is simple enough: a CMOS analogue multiplexer does the routing, and a set of opto-couplers do the selecting based on the power inputs. A set of USB A sockets connect to the computer, and a USB B socket connects to the peripheral.
We’re not entirely sure whether an analogue multiplexer chip would be good for the higher-speed USB data rates, but since keyboards and mice talk at the slowest data rates, we think he’ll get away with it. Either way making a USB switch however basic with such mundane components has something of the hack about it. What he does with the display we’re not so sure about, but at least his keyboard and mouse woes are dealt with.
Other similar switches we’ve featured have been somewhat more basic.
3 thoughts on “Three Computers, One Keyboard With USB Triplexer”
Hi Jenny, it seems from the linked article that the B type ports go to the computers and the A ports are where peripherals are plugged in (seems to be backwards in your description)
I have a (commercially made) HDMI triplexer that works on the same principle – one output to TV, three inputs from devices, and whichever device powers on most recently is what gets displayed (and when it powers off, display reverts to the #1 device). Handy for sharing a port where the devices are usually off unless used (e.g. DVD player, game console; my always-on media player is on port #1). Could really easily pair with this device to drive an HDMI display from whichever computer is on and getting mouse+kb.
While I’m always happy to applaud a clever hardware hack, and having built a similar device in the pre-USB era, doing this in software is as easy as downloading Synergy, which lets you use a single kbd/mouse across many machines. I use it at my desk to switch seamlessly between 5 different computers and 3 OS. It JFW. Disclaimer: I’m nothing but a happy Synergy user, no financial interest.
