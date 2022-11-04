Bike frames are simple on the surface, but can quickly become complicated if you want to fabricate one yourself. Brazing and welding tend to be less common skills than knowing how to bolt things together, so [Arquimaña] has brought us the OpenBike to make the process accessible to more people.
An open-source set of files designed for CNCs and 3D printers, the OpenBike uses readily available materials like sheet plywood to make a sturdy, if unconventional-looking, bicycle. Like many other consumer goods, most bike frames are currently built in Asia. This allows for economies of scale, but removes locals from the design process. By using simpler tools, OpenBike allows for more local direction of what features might be needed for a particular region.
Shifting even a small portion of trips to more active forms of transport is an important part of lowering carbon emissions, so making bikes a more attractive means of transportation is always welcome. What might be important in one region might be superfluous and expensive in another (multiple gears in a hilly region, for example). OpenBike could be especially useful as a way to rapid-prototype different feature sets for a particular region before committing to a more traditional frame-building technique for larger batches of bikes.
If you want to see some other bike hacks, why not check out this extending bicycle, this steampunk recumbent trike, or these bike hacks from around the world?
via Yanko Design
9 thoughts on “Plywood Bicycle Makes Frame Building More Accessible”
This has a big flaw in my mind: The lack of a horizontal connection between the rear hub and the the bottom bracket makes all the force of braking transfer across a torque arm to the frame. This missing element is normally called a chain stay on a conventional bike frame. This wood frame will work, but a heavy load and a slam of the brakes could cause frame failure over time.
I’ve seen properly designed and manufactured aluminum bike frames fail from repeated impacts from uneven road surfaces, I find it hard to believe this would stand up to real-world conditions. Also, while one might expect a two-wheeled vehicle does not experience sideways forces on the frame and wheels, that’s not always valid, when a wheel starts sliding sideways and then regains traction, there can be a significant force, which may end badly if the wood, that would be loaded very unfavorably in that case, would snap.
Some “features”, such as brakes, seem to be completely missing, probably because brakes would exert large forces on the frame. Who needs brakes anyway?
Bicycle frames aren’t very material or labor intensive to produce, and can last almost forever. It’s a novelty, let’s not pretend this is a solution to an actual problem, or a viable or safe vehicle for anyone to use for actual transportation.
Pedal backwards for brakes?
The evolution from wood to aluminum alloy airframes came about not because of any great superiority of aluminum over wood, but because of greater manufacturability on production lines. In fact, there were several successful wooden warplanes in WW2. The fact that aluminum frames fail in extreme applications does not necessarily mean that wood will fail in the same application.
This. Aluminum can fail from fatigue even at relatively low loads if the cycle count gets high enough. Wood on the other hand has a fatigue limit, and can sustain minor repetitive loads indefinitely. This is why springs are never made of aluminum, but can be made of wood (e.g. a longbow) or steel (as in vehicle suspensions).
Just give it layer or two of fiberglass or carbon fiber. They’ll be just fine.
I wouldn’t think it would hold up in real world use and I bet anything if some child would ride one that child would be made fun of from his or her peers.
If the bullies break his bike, they will be surprised by how quickly and easily it is repaired.
What a great bicycle hack! They’re absolutely lovely :-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)