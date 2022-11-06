At the budget end of the oscilloscope range lie the so-called pocket ‘scopes. About the size of a deck of cards, they combine a microcontroller and an LCD screen to make an instrument with a bandwidth in the tens of kilohertz and a not-too-sparkling performance. They’re something of a toy, but then again, if all that’s needed is a simple ‘scope for audio frequencies, they make a passable choice in a small package. Now [jgpeiro] has made one which is light years ahead of the toy kits, using a Raspberry Pi Pico, a 100 MHz ADC, and an effort to design a better input circuit.
At its simplest this could be a straightforward op-amp and ADC circuit feeding the Pico, but instead it has multiple stages carefully designed to offer the full bandwidth, and with gain, offset, and trigger settings being set by a series of DAC chips under software control. This and the decent bandwidth make this a much more viable oscilloscope, and one we’d like to see further developed.
By comparison, we took a look at the best of the competition a few years ago.
4 thoughts on “A Pi Pico Oscilloscope”
Anything that helps lower the barriers in regarding to “f@#&ing around and finding out” is a good thing.
Especially when it comes to electronics where someone who’s only getting their feet wet can’t justify either a old surplus boat anchor or a pricey modern unit.
I believe it’s that and crappy simulation software that isn’t being gatekept or offered as mercy by megacorporations that is the reason many people who’d traditionally have a interest in that instead choose to be fully fledged programmers instead
Fully fledged programmer here. I nearly did electronic engineering at uni about 15 years ago but the cost of getting a home lab was too high compared to a pc with Linux and free compilers so I did software instead.
Basic electronic skills and the ability to read a data sheet have been pretty useful doing embedded software.
The cost has come down a bit since then and the free tools have got a lot better but I still think I’d end up doing software today.
I’ve had a Labnation Smartscope for years now, it usually lives in my daily carry bag, and it’s quite useful as a pocket scope. It can connect to a laptop or smartphone via USB, and with 2 channels, 100MHz sample rate, 30MHz bandwidth, and a 8 channel logic analyser, quite capable for something that small and relatively cheap.
It’s not a full replacement for a “real” scope, it’s a little noisy, but when connected to a phone or laptop on battery power, it is floating with respect to earth, which can be useful, just don’t use that for potentiality harmful voltages.
If they make it easy to connect to a phone or laptop to store data and screenshots, this could be comparable.
Used both classic HP/Agilent boat-anchors and modern digital equivalents. In general, even a cheap 100MHz Rigol scope replaces a _lot_ of legacy hardware. Note, plugging in a BG7TBL GPSDO 10MHz reference clock makes even cheap hardware more accurate than most would expect
Notably, a lot of used domestic surplus equipment has modules parted out by scrappers, can be unreliable unless the seller was also a user, and when the internal ram-backup battery fails it is a paperweight given the cost to get them repaired/re-calibrated.
There are sometimes inescapable reasons to get boat-anchors, but mostly it is for test jigs and lab work.
