Hackaday Podcast 192: Supercon Was Awesome, How To Grind ICs And Make Your Own Telescope

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi are still flying high on their post-Supercon buzz (and are a bit jet lagged) this week. We’ll start with some of the highlights from our long-awaited Pasadena meetup, and talk a bit about the winner of this year’s Hackaday Prize. Talk will then shift over to shaved down NES chips, radioactive Dungeons and Dragons gameplay, an impressive 3D printed telescope being developed by the community, and the end of the Slingbox. Stick around for a double dose of Dan Maloney, as we go over his twin treatises on dosimetry and the search for extraterrestrial life.
Episode 192 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- How Those NES DIP Chips Were Reduced To QFNs
- Roll The Radioactive Dice For Truly Random D&D Play
- Smelting Solar Style
- Solar Metal Smelter — Jelle Seegers
- 3D Printed Newtonian Telescope Has Stunning Looks, Hadley Breaks The Bank
- Rope Core Drum Machine
- Slingbox Getting Bricked – You Have Less Than 24 Hours
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
