Ask Hackaday: Repair Café Or Not?

A huge part of the work our community does, aside from making things and doing a lot of talking about the things we’d like to make, involves repair. We have the skills to fix our own stuff when it breaks, we can fix broken stuff that other people throw out when it breaks, and we can fix broken stuff belonging to other people. As our consumer society has evolved around products designed to frustrate repairs and facilitate instead the sale of new replacements for broken items this is an essential skill to keep alive; both to escape having to incessantly replace our possessions at the whim of corporate overlords, and to fight the never-ending tide of waste.
Repair Cafés: A Good Thing
So we repair things that are broken, for example on my bench in front of me is a formerly-broken camera I’ve given a new life, on the wall in one of my hackerspaces is a large screen TV saved from a dumpster where it lay with a broken PSU, and in another hackerspace a capsule coffee machine serves drinks through a plastic manifold held together with cable ties.
We do it for ourselves, we do it within our communities, and increasingly, we do it for the wider community at large. The Repair Café movement is one of local groups who host sessions at which they repair broken items brought in by members of the public, for free. Their work encompasses almost anything you’d find in a home, from textiles and furniture to electronics, and they are an extremely good cause that should be encouraged at all costs.
For all my admiration for the Repair Café movement though, I have chosen not to involve myself in my local one. Not because they aren’t a fine bunch of people or because they don’t do an exceptionally good job, but for a different reason. And it symbolically comes back to an afternoon over thirty years ago, when sitting in a university lab in Hull, I was taught how to wire a British mains plug.
It Starts With A Mains Plug
Of course I already knew how to wire a mains plug as I’d been doing it when repairing broken electrical appliances for years at that point, but the point was that as an electronic engineering student I was being taught to do it properly. In fact during those three years training I learned a lot more about electrical safety than just how to wire a plug, I came away with plenty of high-voltage experience as well as a lot of electrical safety testing under my belt outside the realm of my course as I and my friends tried to ensure that the early-90s ravers we were setting up equipment for wouldn’t be electrocuted. If you can remember the rave era, you weren’t really there, man!
So I can do high-voltage electrical work, and I’ve been trained to do it safely. As i write this I’m surrounded by equipment on which I’ve done just that. But here’s the crux of my problem, as someone who’s been trained to do it I have a responsibility on my shoulders to get it right.
In other words, should someone later electrocute themselves on something that I repaired, I bear a greater liability than someone with no training, because I’m supposed to know how to do things safely. And since I may not know what else lurks in a piece of older mains electrical gear, I’ve reluctantly decided that it probably presents a risk and thus I’d better not participate in a Repair Café. It goes against a lot of what I personally stand for, but it’s my butt on the line if something goes wrong.
Among Hackaday’s readership will be people who participate in Repair Cafés, run them, or are involved in the wider Repair Café movement. I’d like to ask them whether my concerns above are valid or whether I’m worried about nothing, and indeed about the wider question of repair and liability. Repair Café or not, that’s the question!
9 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Repair Café Or Not?”
From my experience with the Toronto repair cafe, there are LOTS of fixes that you can do or help with that are firmly in the SELV category, not to mention those that aren’t in the electrical/electronic category at all. These can range from battery-powered to wall-wart or desk-wart powered, to mechanical items that anyone with good manual skills, experience, and tools can repair. And the community I’ve experienced is quite respectful and tolerant, so if you choose not to repair something for the reasons you stated it likely won’t be an issue. Additionally, what if your knowledge and experience were to PREVENT a potential disaster that might occur in your absence?
Repair Cafes are a chance to help, teach, mentor, and learn, and when I was able to attend I found them very rewarding. I urge you to reconsider your position – it sounds as though you have a lot to offer.
I replied before I looked at who wrote the article. Now I have to amend what I said – you’re perhaps my fave Hackaday contributor, and I KNOW you have a HUGE amount to offer at Repair Cafe. PS, I love the ‘Starhacks’ cup!
“our consumer society has evolved around products designed to frustrate repairs and facilitate instead the sale of new replacements for broken items”
I don´t agree. There is -most of the time- no evil intention to “frustrate repairs” and “programmed obsolescence” is largely a myth.
What makes things hard to repair is that they are designed to cut production costs:
– raw materials
– assembly costs
and also the engineering costs to design products to be serviceable are -most of the time- spared.
It IS possible to also design products that are highly serviceable while sparing raw materials and assembly costs. But one then cannot spare these supplementary engineering costs.
You are completely correct. I’ve been in the business 40 years now and I’ve never seen any hardware intentionally engineered to fail. I have, as mentioned above, seen a lot of items that are engineered for fast and economical production, and even then the manufacturer has to know what their failure rate will be and estimate what their warranty costs will be or they will not make money.
Manufacturing 100% perfect and reliable products is not feasible and has never been. No manufacturer can compete in a cost driven market when they try to do so, and so there is a tolerated failure rate for which warranty costs are included in the selling price. Apple (as much as I dislike their business model) comes closest to shipping a defect free product, supported by their higher prices, but you don’t have to ask too many people to find some that had products that died before their time.
I bought a computer once that failed under warranty. But things generally keep working until I want something better. Even used equipment, if it’s working when I buy or find it, it keeps on working.
A lot of this right to repair is replacing screens because a phone has been dropped. Or putting a new battery in it. It’s certainly not about troubleshooting, and changing a bad resistor or IC.
It is way more complicated than people want to portray it. In 1971, a home had a tv set, a radio, maybe a stereo, sometimes duplicates. They were importantdecisions when bought, and the cost often made repair important.They also were so much simpler, so easier to repair.
Five years later there were digital watches, digital clocks,digital calculators, the start of VCRs, computers, etc.It all happened because of ICs, mostly digital. They were instantly more complicated because they were doing new things.
In the fall of 1982, forty years ago, I spent $500 on a printer. It was awful, but about as cheap as I could get. A decade before, they wouldn’t be in homes. It never broke, I moved to something way better before that happened. But it was well built, and I assume most parts were recognizable.
But few people would spend that much on a printer, or a vcr. So they cost cut, making things lighter by taking out the metal. Higher integration devices, designed for one purpose. Streamline manufacturing. But that makes repair harder.
At the same time as prices went down, labor costs, always a significant part of repair, went up. I wwsn’t going to buy another $500 printer if it broke, but as prices went down, repair costs became more significant relative to buying new.
Fifty years ago, few would envision the future we live in. It’s not just a computer, it’s a printer and maybe a scanner, and a phone, a GPS, and all the other electronics. It’s affordable, often each cheaper than a tv set fifty years ago.
Things can be repairable, but we won’t ve able to afford much of it.
How many inkjet printers get tossed “because the cartridges are more expensive than a new printer”?
It is difficult.
I can only say some layperson views about the German law. As far as I see, it seems that at the end of the day the same rules apply that do for commercial repairs. Members of the public that do work on not their own devices have to be trained and have a appropriate education. They have to follow standard procedures, work has to be verified and documented, results have to be tested and documented. A third party liability insurance is needed (or not, in case you are adventurous).
I, as a layperson, don’t see a big difference whether I do the job myself or I instruct someone how to do it.
But contrary to your opinion I think that with proper training you are in a lower liability situation. Because you might argue that you know what you are doing, have the needed qualification, looked into all the details… like in “keep calm and trust me i’m an engineer”. Or say it the other way round: If something happened and you are clueless, there is the assumption of “idiot at work” and you have to show the opposite is true. If you are trained, they have to show that you did something wrong with (gross) negligence or intent.
I used to do a lot of work testing and repairing electrical items for a charity shop to sell and this was always in my mind.
For mains items, a PAT machine is useful, checks things like resistance of earth connection between plug pin and metal body of item (for class I items), and a high-voltage insulation test between live/neutral and earth, but they are not cheap. But most faults are physical – I always ran mains cables through my hands feeling for nicks and cuts in the insulation, and always undid plugs that weren’t moulded on to check for loose wiring and to make sure they had the correctly-rated fuse in (UK).
One day someone nearly burnt their house down using a lamp I had “passed”, but it was because they put a much higher wattage bulb in than the lampshade was designed for. I always put a sticker on lamps saying max 40W for that very reason; they ignored it.
I personally would only do a repair for a family member or close friend who I was reasonably sure would not sue me. Even if your repair is perfect, if someone’s house burns down you are going to be in the crosshairs of some insurance company that will be looking for a possible cause. If you are the unauthorized, uninsured DIY repair guy, I am afraid you are going to be the first suspect.
It is unfortunate but we live in a very litigious society.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)