Traveling by bicycle can be a fun and exciting mode of transportation, and can also save a ton of money compared to driving a car. There are plenty of places around the world where a bicycle is the primary mode of transportation for a significant percentage of the population, but there are many more places that are designed entirely for cars with little thought given to anyone else. For anyone riding a bike, especially for people living in these car-dominated areas, additional safety measures like this LED array are often necessary.
The light array was created by [Estudio Roble] for traveling around his city. The design is based on the Adafruit Circuit Playground Express, which sits directly in the middle of the light fixture. Surrounding it is a diamond-shaped strip of LEDs within an additional ring. The light uses a bright blue color for normal driving, but is programmed to turn red when the accelerometer in the dev board detects braking. There are also integrated turn signals which operate similarly to motorcycle turn signals. The signal is sent wirelessly between the handlebar switch to the lights.
The device itself clips onto any backpack, and since the controller is wireless there are no wires to connect every time a rider gets on their bike. It’s quite an improvement over the complete lack of lighting on most bikes. If you’ve read this far, you need to check out this bicycle headlight which uses a projector to display information directly in the path of travel.
6 thoughts on “Bicycle Gets Turn Signals And Brake Lights For Added Safety”
Good idea but not visible from 270° like a stretched out arm as they teach you when you learn riding a bicycle in your youth.
Next version should be a belt you wear: Right half and left half are 2 LED strips, your torso flashes on half a side to indicate a turn. Should be orange but that is just how turning lights are in my country. Red is associated with braking here only.
Waterproof with a shrink tubing, perhaps ruggedize it even more with a clear PVC tube from mechanical stress.
/my typical nitpicks but respect, cool project!
While I understand the arm signal thing it never felt safe, like I’d lose my balance while signalling and braking or going round a corner. Maybe that’s a bike size and fit thing?
If you’ve never ridden a bike imagine for a moment the only way to brake in a car was by pressing the pedal with your nose.
Edit: thinking about it it must be a fit thing. When I ride there’s a lot of weight on my hands so moving one off the bars feels risky. I’d bet it feels fine on a Dutch bike where most of your weight is on your rear.
sounds like your bike is too small and the bars to low. Then you may just also have some minor balance issues.
Il like the concept behind the lights but as others have mentioned the angle of visibilty is some what limited. fitting Motorbike indicators would give a better “field of view” or is range of observation.
In the Netherlands, kids usually take a “bike exam” when in primary school (about age 10), and by that age you ought to be able to ride one-handed.
But we’re Dutch. I can tie my shoelace while riding a bike.
Blue is reserved for emergency services like ambulance, police, firemen, and thus not street legal.
It should be red for normal driving, and bright red (or better, three bright red (triangle) ) for braking. Just like the car. Why invent a new code ?
