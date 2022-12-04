The PalmPilot doesn’t seem to get much retrocomputing love, but maybe it should. After all, it might not have been the very first handheld, but it was probably the most successful, and that ultimately led to the era of the smartphone. Whether you miss your old Palm applications, or never got to experience them the first time around, fear not. You can now relive them in all their glory in your browser thanks to the Internet Archive project.
There are over 500 applications and games all running in a browser-based emulator. Some of the programs don’t seem to work well, and some don’t make sense in the context of a virtual environment. But many work fine, and if you want the classic apps, just open up anything and press the home button. If you want a review of the Palm IIIe PDA from 1999, check out [VWestlife’s] video, below.
The Grafitti handwriting recognition system was state-of-the-art for the day. The key was the system could more easily recognize printing if it were mostly single strokes that always worked the same way. For example, the “A” had no crossbar and the “F” was missing the bottom horizontal line. As much as possible, you make letters with a single stroke and there was only one way to form each letter. Good times!
What was high tech back then you can now build out of spare parts. If you happen to have a Palm, you might consider giving it a much-needed backlight.
4 thoughts on “The PalmPilot Returns, This Time In Your Browser”
Nice, I was pondering single purposing a palm or two, but it’s a bit of a pain in the ass to go through software on them to find out what’s actually useful still. That is because they have limited memory and you have to upload everything one at a time on serial. So trying out a bunch of stuff on IA will be handy.
True. The slow serial port was very universal, though.
It allowed the Palm to work with other devices, not just sync with a PC.
Back in the late 90s, the serial port was used to connect with the internal Hayes modem of a cell phone. Or a real, PC modem connected to a landline.
The Palm could also as a serial terminal to connect to machinery, to a debug port of a network router, to a Packet-Radio modem (TNC) and so on.
USB didn’t do that. Anyway, USB cradles for Palm PDAs were already available at the time. They contained an USB-Serial converter chip. That way, the Palm didn’t loose any features.
Wonderful! I still have a Handspring Visor! It has the then-fancy Palm OS 3.5 and the cool Springboard slot! I used it for the backup module. 😁
Ironically, though, Palm OS was one of the reasons I found my way into emulation.
Not only because of Phoinix, the GB emulator that ran on the Palm III, but also because of Palm OS itself.
The Pilot emulator was very famous at the turn of the century. It was possible to download the OS from the handheld and experiment with the software on a PC.
It was possible to try out features not available on your PDA, use existing internet connection on the PC etc.
Now, emulation itself hosts/preserves the Palm. Things come to a full circle.
Running in Chrome on a Samsung Note, using the stylus, the Graffiti muscle memory comes back like it’s 20+ years ago. Lovely.
