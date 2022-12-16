Vim is the greatest or the worst text editor of all time, depending on the tribe you’re in. Either way, members of both camps can appreciate this build from [Chris Price], which uses a foot pedal to ease operations for the user.
The basic concept was to use a pedal to enable switching between normal and insert modes. In Vim’s predecessor, vi, switching modes was easy, with the ESC key located neatly by the Q on the keyboard of the ADM-3A terminal. On modern keyboards, though, it’s a pain, and so a foot pedal is a desirable solution. In the Vim world, it’s referred to as a “Vim clutch.”
The build used a cheap pedal switch sourced from eBay, into which a Raspberry Pi Pico was installed. The Pico was hooked up to the switch contacts, and programmed to act as a USB HID device. When the pedal is pressed down, the Pico sends an “i” keypress to enter Vim’s insert mode. Releasing the pedal has the Pico send a “ESC” keypress to return to normal mode.
Those that use Vim on a regular basis would likely appreciate the productivity improvements of such a device. Plus, there’s some ergonomic benefits to not having to strain one’s hand over to reach the ESC key. Of course, it’s an old-school solution, but there’s still something so compelling and next-level about having a foot pedal hooked up to one’s dev rig.
8 thoughts on “Foot Pedal Ups Vim Productivity, Brings Ergonomic Benefits”
But sometimes you want to ‘a’ppend and quite often to ‘A’ppend or simply ‘c’hange and ‘I’nsert. And then to ‘o’ on the next line. And programming loves … repeats.
You need a foot-key board to cover your tracks.
Yeah, this is kinda a bandaid. Holistically, it would probably just be better to treat it as “esc” and use the regular motions to enter insert mode. They’re mapped to accessible letter keys for a reason.
I can’t remember where but I have seen a four way foot pedal (Down, Up, Left and Right). I think it was part of a DIY accessibility mouse setup.
yow! i’m a third tribe — vim is awful, because nvi (roughly, BSD vi) is much better. and this article illustrates an attitude that seems pretty ridiculous to me. but, i mean, use whatever you use, i don’t care. there’s nothing more personal. but why someone would want to suffer the downsides of vi without any of its upsides is really beyond me. i know people who use vi out of inertia (people who learned vi before non-modal screen editors proliferated), even though they don’t take advantage of it the way i do…which makes a lot of sense but the last thing that group would want is to learn a novel input device.
i use ‘i’, ‘a’, ‘I’, ‘A’, ‘O’, ‘s’, ‘c’ with about equal frequency, and ‘r’ and ‘S’ pretty often too. it’s fair to suggest the editor has “two modes” but how you enter the edit mode is of crucial importance. each one of these edit operations can become an atomic interaction, which you can undo/redo with ‘u’ or ‘.’, or which you can script. i use ‘:map e .n’ for example, and that’s only really effective if you’re particular about the operation that you’re repeating. usually for me it’s something like ‘c3labc^[‘. it’s enormously powerful, it’s basically my first resort on the spectrum of nvi -> sed -> awk -> perl for one-off text processing hacks.
the biggest reason i personally prefer nvi over vim is that it has a superior (and apparently unique) meaning for ‘u’ and ‘.’. vim has two modes for it (one of which is compatibility with sunos vi), and i don’t like either of them and they aren’t as powerful.
the biggest reason i consider vim bad as more than just a matter of personal taste is that it’s O(n^2) in basic operations. consider the case of making a 4MB text file just for test purposes. obviously there are a bunch of tools but nvi is usually the tool already in my hand so i type ‘1000000ablah^[‘. less than a second later, i have my file. try it in vim! with a repeat count of 1000, it takes about a second on my PC. with a repeat count of 10000, it takes more than a minute! 1000000 would take days.
i assume this is a side effect of how the undo stack is implemented…adding insult to the injury that the undo stack isn’t as featureful. i rarely need to repeat an operation more than 1000x but sometimes i do, and i do it without thinking, and nvi never crashes. the arbitrary limitation really bums me out.
I am confused when I meet somebody who hasn’t remapped caps lock. Such a RARELY used key, such good real estate. That key should be way over by sysreq or something. A lot of people put ctrl there, but I think it’s better to train oneself to palm-press ctrl
I am confused when programmers tell me they use shift (sometimes even alternating it between hands) to type out LONG_CAPS_VARIABLE_NAMES and such. I agree that it’s more rarely used but I would feel hopelessly handicapped without it. Maybe I should swap caps and escape at some point, but I fear having to type on other’s keyboards…
Re-mappings Caps lock to Escape is so much easier! It annoys people that try to use my computer, but it’s not as bad as the Dvorak guys…
Haha, I was thinking about making exactly that a bit ago. Glad someone else beat me to it :’)
Although, I would’ve just kept it to pressing “ESC” instead of also pressing “i” on release.
