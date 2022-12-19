Over the years as microcontrollers have become fast enough to do the heavy lifting, we have become used to 10 megabit Ethernet being bit-banged from interfaces it was never meant to emerge from. We think however that we’ve never seen one driven from an SPI interface, so this one from [Ivan] may be a first. With a cleverly designed transceiver using logic chips, it even offers a chance to understand something about the timing of an Ethernet interface, too.
The differential logic signals derived from a simple Ethernet transceiver can be read by an SPI bus, but for the lack of a clock line. The challenge was then to construct a circuit the would construct the required clock pulses from the state changes on the data line. This would become a monostable with XOR gate, and a shift register to handle the clock during the preamble phase.
The resulting circuitry fits neatly on a shield for the ST Nucleo 64 board, where while it might not be the obvious choice for an Ethernet shield it certainly does the job.
If unexpected Ethernet is your thing, how about the i2s peripheral on an ESP8266?
7 thoughts on “It’s Ethernet, From An SPI Interface”
Why do people try to reinvent the wheel ? Not to mention in todays world I doubt it handles all protocols that would probably hose something else out on the LAN.
“My discrete computer lacks two major things: sound and network. The project I describe here is the first step to making it capable of network communication. I don’t touch the computer itself now, but instead build a transceiver which converts a 10BASE-T Ethernet signal to SPI and back. I use an STM32 MCU to test my transceiver for now. In the future I plan to connect the transceiver to the discrete computer.”
So it is not re-inventing the wheel. it is re-inventing the entire car?
*runs out of the room avoiding flying shoes*
Welcome to Hackaday.
Except that you must first reinvent the screwdriver !
“To bake an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe.”
Why do people try to do anything? Everything’s been already done. Multiple times. Duh.
