Photography, The Stereo Way

Most consumer-grade audio equipment has been in stereo since at least the 1960s, allowing the listener to experience sounds with a three-dimensional perspective as if they were present when the sound was originally made. Stereo photography has lagged a little behind the stereo audio trend, though, with most of the technology existing as passing fads or requiring clumsy hardware to experience fully. Not so with the DIY stereoscopic cameras like this one produced by this group of 3D photography enthusiasts, who have also some methods to view the photos in 3D without any extra hardware.
The camera uses two imaging sensors to produce a stereo image. One sensor is fixed, and the other is on a slider which allows the user to adjust the “amount” of 3D effect needed for any particular photo. [Jim] is using this camera mostly for macro photography, which means that he only needs a few millimeters of separation between the two sensors to achieve the desired effect, but for more distant objects more separation can be used. The camera uses dual Raspberry Pi processors, a lithium battery, and a touch screen interface. It includes a ton of features as well including things like focus stacking, but to get a more full experience of this build we’d highly recommend checking out the video after the break.
As for viewing the photographs, these stereoscopic 3D images require nothing more than a little practice to view them. This guide is available with some simple examples to get started, and while it does at first feel like a Magic Eye puzzle from the late 90s, it quickly becomes intuitive. Another guide has some more intricate 3D maps at the end to practice on as well. This is quite the step up from needing to use special glasses or a wearable 3D viewer of some sort. There are also some methods available to create 3D images from those taken with a regular 2D camera as well.
Overthinking. Take an old photo cam with a slide film. Take shot. Move small distance to the left or right. Take shot again. View the slides with two of these little boxes that you could a slide into and put it against your eyes. That does a surprisingly good job with 3D. For extra bonus points use black and white slide film.
What you can’t do there is Stereo video or take photo of something that moves quickly – effectively the same problem of too long between images.
Where if both of your camera are running simultaneously, which can be the case even with old film recording methods with some work you can at least attempt to do both. Not going to get a good 3d macro shot of that insect by your method, as the pesky thing will no doubt move long before the second exposure can be done. And with how little deviation you would want in Macro I’m not sure you could even manage it without two small digital camera fixed together – need rather trick optics to do it on film…
Been there, done that. It really works well, particularly with a quality 3D slide viewer like a 1950s Realist Red Button viewer. They are still readily available and easy to repair and upgrade.
http://www.drt3d.com/realistrepair/RBRepair.htm
I also enjoy doing digital 3D as well, using a smartphone and a VR adapter to use as a digital 3D viewer. Stereo photography is almost as old as photography itself, with stereocards being the original VR. While viewing 3D photos goes in and out of style with the general public, there has always been dedicated enthusiasts who have created their own stereo images using purpose built cameras, and building their own rigs, be it film or digital. There’s a lot more depth to 3D photography (pun intended) than most people realize..
Er. Not quite. What’s a century between friends?!
Stereoscopic photography started in the *18*60s!
There are many commercial stereoscopic photos available at auction. Many are of the Boer War and WW1, and those “of distant lands” can fetch a decent price.I
Stereoscopic photography was a big business in the 1950s, with actors, politicians and even presidents advertising cameras for use at home.
There’s a reasonable collection at https://vintagestereoscopicglassslides.wordpress.com/
Just to be clear, the Photo-3D interest group did not have a hand in creating this neat digital 3D camera. But the Photo-3D group is a good place to ask questions and learn more about how to make and view your own stereo images.
