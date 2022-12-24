Virtually any platform you might find yourself programming on has some simple method of running a delay. [Joey Shepard] got rather creative on a recent project, though, relying on a rather silly nesting method that we’re calling 6502s All The Way Down.
The project in question was a simple PCB that was shaped like a robot, with blinking LED eyes. Typically, you’d simply reach for the usual sleep() or delay() function to control the blink rate, but [Joey] went off-piste for this one. Instead, the PIC32 on the board runs a 6502 emulator written in MIPS assembly. This emulated 6502 is then charged with running a further 6502 emulator coded in 6502 assembly, and so on, until there’s 6502 emulators running six-deep on the humble microcontroller. The innermost emulator runs a simple program that blinks the LED eyes in a simple loop. With the overhead of running six emulators, though, the eyes only blink at a rate of roughly once every two seconds.
It’s an amusing and complicated way to write a blink program, and we applaud [Joey] for going to all that trouble. We imagine it was a great way to learn about programming the PIC32 as well as emulation in general. Meanwhile, if you’re working on your own emulator feats, be sure to let us know!
4 thoughts on “Blinky Project Is 6502s All The Way Down”
A 6502 emulator? Bah! The only reasonable way to do this (not not a 555) is an FPGA configured to be running a 6502 at maybe 100 Mhz. I don’t see that anything else really makes sense for something like this.
Nah, you need to emulate all the iconic chips, in numerical order:
Esp32 -> Z80 -> 286 -> atmega328 -> 386 -> 486 -> 6502 -> 8080 -> 68020…
I think I’m missing some – others can fill in the gaps – but it’d be the turducken of processors.
Yeah baby! Now that’s what I’m talkin’ about!! Maybe limit the nested emulation to 8 bit chips. I honestly expected a board with several real 6502 chips somehow playing some one inside the other game when I saw the “all the way down” title. Your idea though has great merit for someone with some time on their hands.
There still needs to be Bluetooth.
Also, somehow, a floppy drive. Preferably, playing Jingle Bells.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)