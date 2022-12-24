Digital music has made keeping all your tunes with you a lot more convenient, but have we lost something with dematerialization? [Jordi Parra] felt that there was something lacking with the digital music experience and designed a Spotify player with a tactile interface.
Specific playlists are selected via small RFID tags that look like a cross between a MiniDisc and a vinyl record. As this is a prototype, an Arduino reads the RFID tag, but needs a computer to actually play the Spotify playlist. Future iterations could include an integrated speaker and run libspotify to create a self-contained device.
While there is still work to do for a fully seamless experience, we love the details in the industrial design of this project. Clean simple lines and a combination of wood and more modern materials make this feel like a timeless piece of tech. Definitely check out the full photo gallery including shots of the really impressive packaging.
Want more digital music with a tactile interface? Check out this MP3 Player Shelf or a Simple Internet Radio Transplant.
2 thoughts on “Spotify Player Brings Back Physical Media”
I’ll just pop a CD in the player. I just got Laura Nyro’s first album. Well I’ve had it on record, now on CD.
Sure and if that works for you, great!
Stuff like this always prompts a lot of “well why not just do x” that reminds me of a sweet older lady who’s son called us at the office once half a decade or so ago. We were a local repair shop and she was in a nursing home & the son wasn’t local. He wanted our advice to help this woman who’d only ever really used a radio stream radio stations from across the country via a laptop. We were sympathetic to the problem and we went to visit her & sat down and made it as absolutely simple as we could. We set up her laptop to log in automatically and we cleared *everything* off her desktop except a set of bookmarks that took her to the relevant radio stations directly so she’d never have to find them (even cranked the desktop font size to make it easier). It just didn’t work, she *could* do all the steps, but her memory wasn’t great and without the web experience of a generation that was born (or adapted) to such things it just didn’t click with her. We got called back several times & each time solved the problem patiently (ok you have to close all the windows before you open a new one, or you seem to have bumped the volume, etc etc). We stopped letting them pay us long before we stopped visiting her. Nothing ever worked and at the time I remember thinking “man if I had a physical device that she could interact with she could totally do this”. Obviously this device is aimed at spotify but I bet the same basic idea could *easily* be adapted to streaming audio, in fact I’d be shocked if someone hadn’t made a fake radio with preset buttons mapped to specific audio streams just for this purpose.
All that is to say that the purpose of a device like this might be “because they can” (which is a perfectly valid reason) but a lot of devices like this really shine when you give them to the sort of people that’d never find their way to a website like this. So I keep an eye out for projects like this in case I encounter one of them.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)